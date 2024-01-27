ABD vs VIP Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ILT20 match – January 27, 2024

The 10th match of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024 will see the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ABD) lock horns with the Desert Vipers (VIP). The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host this exciting ABD vs VIP game on Saturday (January 27).

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders won their first game but lost their next two. They are coming off a defeat to the Dubai Capitals in their last game.

After being asked to bat first, they did a fine job of posting 183 on the board but their bowlers failed to defend the total as the Capitals got across the line in 16.1 overs.

The Desert Vipers, meanwhile, lost to the Knight Riders in their opening game but bounced back to beat the Gulf Giants in their next. The bowlers did a decent job of restricting the Giants to 160/6 before their batters stepped up and chased it down with six wickets in hand.

Ahead of the ABD vs VIP clash on Saturday, here is a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team.

#3 Laurie Evans (ABD) – 8 credits

Laurie Evans in action (Image Courtesy: X/Abu Dhabi Knight Riders)

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ Laurie Evans was outstanding with the bat against the Dubai Capitals. Batting at five, he came out all guns blazing and took down the Capitals’ bowling attack. He scored 67* off just 41 balls to power his side to 183/4.

Evans, along with Sam Hain, stitched together a 131-run stand for the fourth wicket. Evans’ knock of 67* comprised six boundaries and two maximums. He is a good pick as the captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the ABD vs VIP contest on Saturday.

#2 Shaheen Afridi (VIP) – 9 credits

Shaheen Afridi in action (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Shaheen Afridi wreaked havoc in the Desert Vipers’ win over the Gulf Giants. He bowled brilliantly and was lethal with both the new ball and the old ball. He registered figures of 3/22 in his four overs. It helped them restrict the Giants to 160/6 which they chased down comfortably.

Afridi picked up the wickets of Jamie Smith, Jordan Cox and Chris Jordan to absolutely derail the Giants. With the way he is bowling, he is a must-pick for your Dream11 side.

#1 Sunil Narine (ABD) – 8.5 credits

Sunil Narine in action (Image Courtesy: X/Abu Dhabi Knight Riders)

Sunil Narine is in rich form with the ball in hand. He is leading the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders from the front. He bowled an outstanding economical spell against the Dubai Capitals but lacked support from others as they failed to defend 184.

Narine picked up the big wickets of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sam Billings and conceded only 23 runs in his four overs. Narine is averaging 13.75 in the competition and you can rely on him to earn you points in the upcoming ABD vs VIP clash.

