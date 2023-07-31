AC vs PK-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CDU Men's Top End Series, Match 2

The 2nd match of the CDU Men's Top End Series will see ACT Comets (AC) squaring off against Pakistan A (PK-A) at the Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2) in Darwin, Australia on Monday, July 31.

Ahead of this match, here's all you need to know about the AC vs PK-A Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

ACT Comets will be playing their first match. Pakistan A, on the other hand, lost their last match against Northern Territory Strike by 59 runs.

Pakistan A will give it their all to win the match, but ACT Comets are expected to win this contest.

AC vs PK-A Match Details

The 2nd match of the CDU Men's Top End Series will be played on July 31 at the Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2) in Darwin, Australia. The game is set to take place at 2:00 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AC vs PK-A, Match 2

Date and Time: 31st July 2031, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2), Darwin, Australia

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both bowlers and batters. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. You might expect a high-scoring match today. The last match played on this pitch was between Northern Territory Strike and Pakistan A, where a total of 311 runs were scored for the loss of 15 wickets.

AC vs PK-A Form Guide

AC - Will be playing their first match

PK-A - L

AC vs PK-A Probable Playing XI

AC Playing XI

No injury updates

Tyler Hays, Eric Bell, Nicholas Broes, Tom Vane-Tempest, Zak Keogh (c), Kai Brunker, Blake Faunce, Mark Solway, Michael McNamara (wk), Joseph Slater, Hanno Jacobs

PK-A Playing XI

No injury updates

Shawaiz Irfan, Aaliyan Mehmood, Basit Ali, Irfan Khan, Wahaj Riaz, Amir Hussain, Shamyl Hussain, Arafat Minhas, Ali Asfand, Rohail Nazir (c & wk), Faisal Akram

AC vs PK-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Nazir

R Nazir is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M McNamara is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

E Bell

N Broes and E Bell are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Hussain played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Minhas

B Faunce and A Minhas are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Khan is another good all-rounder pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Hassan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Evans and A Hassan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Mehmood is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AC vs PK-A match captain and vice-captain choices

A Minhas

A Minhas will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He smashed 3 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match.

E Bell

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick E Bell as he will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for AC vs PK-A, Match 2

A Minhas

N Broes

E Bell

B Faunce

R Nazir

ACT Comets vs Pakistan A Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

ACT Comets vs Pakistan A Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Nazir, M McNamara

Batters: E Bell, N Broes

All-rounders: A Khan, A Minhas, B Faunce, B Thomas, W Riaz

Bowlers: A Hassan, L Evans

ACT Comets vs Pakistan A Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Nazir, M McNamara

Batters: E Bell, N Broes, S Hussain

All-rounders: A Khan, A Minhas, B Faunce, B Thomas

Bowlers: A Mehmood, L Evans