AC vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CDU Men's Top End Series, Match 14

The 14th match of the CDU Men's Top End Series will see ACT Comets (AC) squaring off against Papua New Guinea (PNG) at the Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2) in Darwin, Australia on Saturday, August 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AC vs PNG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

ACT Comets have won none of their last four matches. Papua New Guinea, on the other hand, have a solitary victory in four appearances.

Both teams have been disappointing with their performances, but expect PNG to come out on top in this game.

AC vs PNG Match Details

The 14th match of the CDU Men's Top End Series will be played on August 5 at the Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2) in Darwin, Australia. The game is set to take place at 9:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AC vs PNG, Match 14

Date and Time: 5th August 2023, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2), Darwin, Australia

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both bowlers and batters. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. You might expect a high-scoring match today. The last match played on this pitch was between Melbourne Renegades and Northern Territory Strike, where a total of 175 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

AC vs PNG Form Guide

AC - Won 0 of their last 4 matches

PNG - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

AC vs PNG Probable Playing XI

AC Playing XI

No injury updates

Tyler Hays, Eric Bell, Nicholas Broes, Tom Vane-Tempest, Zak Keogh, Kai Brunker, Mark Solway, Brad Thomas, Michael McNamara (wk), Zak Honeybrook, Hanno Jacobs (c)

PNG Playing XI

No injury updates

Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Kiplin Doriga, Sese Bau, Lega Siaka, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, John Kariko, Norman Vanua, Kabua Morea, Semo Kamea

AC vs PNG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Doriga

K Doriga is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. T Vane is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Broes

A Vala and N Broes are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. T Hays played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Bau

S Bau and B Faunce are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. B Thomas is another good all-rounder pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

H Jacobs

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Evan and H Jacobs. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Vanua is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AC vs PNG match captain and vice-captain choices

H Jacobs

H Jacobs will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 268 points in the last four matches.

L Evans

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make L Evans as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 129 points in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for AC vs PNG, Match 14

S Bau

L Evans

H Jacobs

N Vanua

N Broes

ACT Comets vs Papua New Guinea Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

ACT Comets vs Papua New Guinea Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Doriga, T Vane

Batters: N Broes, A Vala, T Hays

All-rounders: B Faunce, S Bau (vc)

Bowlers: K Morea, N Vanua, H Jacobs (c), L Evans

ACT Comets vs Papua New Guinea Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Doriga

Batters: N Broes, A Vala, T Hays, Z Keogh, H Hiri

All-rounders: S Bau

Bowlers: K Morea, N Vanua, H Jacobs (c), L Evans (vc)