ADKR vs SWR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for International League T20 2025, Match 6

The sixth match of the International League T20 2025 will see Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR) face Sharjah Warriors (SWR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, January 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ADKR vs SWR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders lost their first match to Desert Vipers by 7 wickets. Desert Vipers chased the target of 166 runs in just 18.4 overs. Sharjah Warriors, on the other hand, won their first match against Gulf Giants by 3 wickets.

These two teams have played a total of 2 head-to-head matches. Both the teams have won one match each.

ADKR vs SWR Match Details

The 6th match of the International League T20 2025 will be played on January 15 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ADKR vs SWR, 6th Match

Date and Time: 15th January 2025, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is batting paradise. So, fans can expect a high scoring match with openers finding it easy to smash a lot of runs. Chasing should be preferred at this pitch. The last match played at this venue was between MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals, where a total of 348 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

ADKR vs SWR Form Guide

ADKR - L

SWR - W

ADKR vs SWR Probable Playing XI

ADKR Playing XI

No injury updates

Philip Salt (wk), Alishan Sharafu, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Laurie Evans, Andre Russell, Kyle Mayers, Joe Clarke, Jason Holder, Sunil Narine (c), David Willey, Shahid Iqbal Bhutta

SWR Playing XI

No injury updates

Jason Roy, Johnson Charles (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Harmeet Singh, Rohan Mustafa, Karim Janat, Keemo Paul, Adam Milne, Tim Southee (c), Adil Rashid, Muhammad Jawadullah

ADKR vs SWR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Phil Salt

Phil Salt is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He smashed 71 runs in just 49 balls in the last match. Johnson Charles is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Tom Kohler Cadmore

Jason Roy and Tom Kohler Cadmore are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Tom Kohler Cadmore is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He smashed 83 runs in the last match against the Gulf Giants. Alishan Sharafu is another good player for today's match.

All-rounders

Andre Russell

Sunil Narine and Andre Russell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Andre Russell is expected to bat in the top order and might bowl some overs in today's match. He smashed 30 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match. Kyle Mayers is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Tim Southee

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Adam Milne and Tim Southee. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Tim Southee has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. He took 3 wickets in the last match. David Willey is another good bowler for today's match.

ADKR vs SWR match captain and vice-captain choices

Andre Russell

Andre Russell is the most crucial pick from Abu Dhabi Knight Riders as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and is in top notch form. He smashed 30 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match.

Phil Salt

Phil Salt is another crucial pick from the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He smashed 71 runs in just 49 balls in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for ADKR vs SWR, 6th Match

Phil Salt

Andre Russell

Sunil Narine

Tom Kohler Cadmore

Jason Roy

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Salt

Batters: J Roy, A Sharafu, T Kohler Cadmore

All-rounders: A Russell, S Narine, R Mustafa, K Mayers

Bowlers: D Willey, A Milne, T Southee

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Salt, J Charles

Batters: J Roy, T Kohler Cadmore

All-rounders: A Russell, S Narine, J Holder, K Mayers

Bowlers: D Willey, A Milne, T Southee

