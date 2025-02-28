AFG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: 3 Differentials you can pick for today's Champions Trophy 2025 match - February 28, 2025

Afghanistan (AFG) and Australia (AUS) face off in the 10th match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (CT 2025) on Friday, February 28, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. This is a must-win match for either team, with a win securing a spot in the semi-finals.

Afghanistan recovered well from their crushing defeat to South Africa, bouncing back strongly to stun England and keep themselves alive in the race for the semi-finals.

Australia, meanwhile, breezed to a win against England, with their two wicket-keeper batters Josh Inglis and Alex Carey, coming good to steer them home in a run chase. Their next match against South Africa was washed out, and that leaves them needing a No Result or a win in today's match to confirm their spot in the semi-finals.

Let's look at the top three Dream11 differentials in what should be a fiercely contested match.

Gulbadin Naib celebrating after dismissing the dangerous Glenn Maxwell in the T20 WC 2024.

Former Afghanistan captain and all-rounder Gulbadin Naib could play a crucial role for them in this match. Naib was one of the main reasons Afghanistan beat Australia in the T20 World Cup 2024, after he finished with stunning figures of 4/20, picking up the key wicket of Glenn Maxwell in the process.

Batting at No.8 and not guaranteed to bowl his full quota of overs, Naib's role in this Afghanistan ODI team isn't the best, and understandably so, his Dream11 ownership has taken a hit. However, he is a big-match player, and with lots on the line in this match against quality opposition, players like Naib will look to step up.

He can hurt an opposition with his batting, and comes into this tournament in good form from the ILT20, and is a genuine wicket-taker with the ball. Naib would be a solid choice if you want to take a punt on a player as a Dream11 differential.

Pacy Australian left-arm seamer Spencer Johnson could be a powerful Dream11 differential for this fixture. A bonafide wicket-taker across formats, he is yet to find his feet in ODI cricket but could do so against Afghanistan.

The raw pace of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood troubled them against England, and the pace and bounce, combined with Johnson's left-arm angle, is a sure shot recipe for wicket-taking. Johnson had a forgettable outing against England, leaking runs and going wicketless in his seven overs.

While that explains his low Dream11 ownership, he has lots of potential to pick up plenty of points in this fixture.

#1 Alex Carey (WK) (AUS)

Alex Carey has turned into a very reliable batter for Australia, especially in the longer formats. His current form in ODI cricket, coupled with the fact that he's one of the better players of spin in this Australian team, makes him an excellent Dream11 pick for this fixture.

Even though he's not handling the gloves, Carey was very active on the field against England, and he could score some handy points through fielding in this game as well. However, it's surprising that despite making an impressive half-century, he has differential-level ownership for this match.

He's very likely to come good in the latter half of the Australian innings and is a terrific Dream11 differential option for this match.

