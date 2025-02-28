AFG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Champions Trophy 2025 match – February 28, 2025

Afghanistan (AFG) takes on Australia (AUS) in the 10th match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (CT 2025) on Friday, February 28, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. This is a must-win game for both teams, with a win taking Afghanistan through to the semi-finals, while a win or a No Result enough for Australia to go through.

Afghanistan stunned the 2019 World Cup winners England on Wednesday to keep their hopes of making the semi-finals alive, courtesy of a stunning 177 from Ibrahim Zadran, and a five-wicket haul from Azmatullah Omarzai.

Meanwhile, Australia's clash with South Africa at Rawalpindi was washed out due to rain after they beat England in a thrilling run chase led by a terrific hundred from Josh Inglis.

Whenever these sides have met in ICC events, we've had some exhilarating, high-octane contests. With everything on the line in this match, expect more of the same at Lahore today.

On that note, let's look at the top three Dream11 captaincy picks for this fixture.

#3 Azmatullah Omarzai (ALL) (AFG)

Azmatullah Omarzai celebrating after dismissing the dangerous Jos Buttler in CT 2025

Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai showed what a valuable asset he is to the team with a terrific all-round performance to help them beat England. Omarzai smashed a quickfire 31-ball 41 to generate momentum in their batting innings before picking up countless crucial scalps, finishing with a well-deserved five-wicket haul.

Ranked No.3 in the ICC ODI All-Rounders' Rankings, Omarzai loves this format and averages 46.00 with the bat at a strike rate close to 100, also picking up wickets at a respectable bowling average of 29.69.

While Australia, like England, won't be an easy opposition to take on, they are inexperienced in many departments. And an in-form player like Omarzai should definitely deliver against them with bat and ball, making him a sound Dream11 captaincy choice.

#2 Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (AUS)

There's something about Glenn Maxwell when he plays against Afghanistan. Across formats, he has an excellent record against the team, with his last ODI innings against them a phenomenal 201* that will remain in the history books as one of the greatest knocks in ODI cricket.

Maxwell will definitely be one of the top Dream11 captaincy picks today, courtesy of his role as the main fifth bowler. He may bat lower down the order than one would like (No. 7), but given the effectiveness of this Afghan bowling attack, he should get more than enough time to score points with his pyrotechnics with the bat.

A multi-utility player who has an X-Factor about him, Glenn Maxwell is easily one of the best Dream11 captaincy picks in this match.

#1 Travis Head (BAT) (AUS)

It's not ideal that Travis Head was dismissed for a tame six runs against England in his only innings in CT 2025, nor is it good that in his only ODI innings against Afghanistan, he got out for a two-ball duck.

However, Head remains one of the best batters in world cricket right now, and he's capable of playing some monstrous innings on some of the best batting wickets in the world here in Pakistan. His attacking style of batting and ability to find the boundary means that if he manages to survive the initial burst with the new ball, Head could secure a sizeable Dream11 points haul by the end of the powerplay.

Given his explosive point-scoring ability and his good overall form, Travis Head remains a solid Dream11 captaincy option for this match.

