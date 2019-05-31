AFG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket World Cup Match - June 1st, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

In the second encounter of the first double header of this year's World Cup, defending champions Australia begin their campaign as they face Afghanistan at the County Ground in Bristol. Both sides have only pit their wits against each other on one occasion in World Cup with David Warner starring with a then career best knock in the 2015 edition.

With the return of their best batsmen to the national fold, Australia look for successful start to the campaign although Afghanistan have grown in leaps and bounds over the last few years with Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi at the forefront. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Afghanistan:

Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Shahzad, Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Australia:

Aaron Finch(C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson

Playing XI Updates:

Afghanistan:

Afghanistan's World Cup campaign will be depending a lot on the shoulders of their world class trio of Mujeeb ur Rahman, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi. Along with them, the opening pair of Mohammad Shahzad and Hazratullah Zazai are ideally complemented by the calmness of Rahmat Shah.

Ashgar Afghan and Hashmatullah Shahidi provide the impetus towards the end of the innings along with captain Gulbadin Naib, whose medium pace bowling could have a huge say in the proceedings. While Mujeeb ur Rahman mans one end with new ball, Dawlat Zadran should get the nod over Hamid Hassan as the designated new ball bowler in the opening game.

Possible XI: Shahzad (WK), Zazai, Rahmat, Ashgar, Shahidi, Naib(C), Nabi, Rashid, Mujeeb, Aftab Alam and Dawlat Zadran.

Australia:

David Warner's fitness is in the air as of now but is almost certain to start the game alongside David Warner. The in-form Usman Khawaja should hold fort at number three with Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell following him. Marcus Stoinis provides the balance in the side while the duo of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc would be tough nuts to crack.

Nathan Lyon was able to give a good account of his accuracy and guile and would surely be in the reckoning for the vacant spot in the bowling attack along with Nathan Coulter-Nile. Depth in their batting unit bodes well for the Aussies, who start favourites for this game.

Possible XI: Finch(C), Warner/Marsh, Khawaja, Smith, Maxwell, Stoinis, Carey(WK), Cummins, Starc, Zampa and Lyon/Coulter-Nile.

Match Details:

Afghanistan vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 4

1st June 2019, 6:00 PM IST

County Ground, Bristol

Pitch Report:

A high scoring game is on the cards with the shorter dimensions of the ground in Bristol. Overcast conditions give the pacers some glimmer of hope although 300 is a given on such a surface with the warm-up game between NZ and WI indicating the same. Spinners should dominate proceedings in the middle overs with the leg-spinners ruling the roost in this format

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: With Alex Carey playing very deep down the order, Mohammad Shahzad is the ideal candidate with his ability to score quick runs at the top of the Afghan order. Shahzad has a knack of coming good against the top teams and would be no surprise if he takes on Starc and Cummins upfront.

Batsmen: With David Warner's inclusion still a doubt, Steven Smith and Aaron Finch warranty a place in the fantasy side for this game while the likes of Rahmat Shah and Ashgar Afghan are also viable options for the third batting spot in the fantasy team. Usman Khawaja is also more than handy to have in the team given his form in the warm-up game against Sri Lanka.

Allrounders: Spin bowling allrounder Glenn Maxwell and Mohammad Nabi are must haves for this game given their prior experience playing county cricket. Both of them are crucial players for their respective teams and should be ideally complemented by Marcus Stoinis, who could play a major role with his allround abilities.

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins are also must have players for this game while Adam Zampa's recent resurgence in the ODI format also makes him a worth-while option. The number three ranked bowler in the format, Rashid Khan is also a great option with his undeniable ability to pick wickets at will.

Captain: Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell are the preferred choices for captaincy given their exploits in the 2015 edition. Both of them were at their best in the previous World Cup and should be amongst the best performers on Saturday.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Ashgar Afghan, Steven Smith, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mohammad Nabi, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Rashid Khan. Captain: Aaron Finch

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Rashid Khan. Captain: Glenn Maxwell