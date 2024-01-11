AFG vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Afghanistan Tour of India 2024, 1st T20I

The first match of Afghanistan's three-T20I series against India will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association's IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, January 11. Ahead of this match, here's all you need to know about the AFG vs IND Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Afghanistan will be excited to begin their preparation for the 2024 T20 World Cup against a strong side like India. The Men in Blue, on the other hand, are fresh from a hard-fought South Africa tour and will be looking forward to building on their momentum.

Afghanistan will try their best to start 2024 on a positive note but India are clear favorites to win the match.

AFG vs IND Match Details

The first T20I of Afghanistan's tour of India will be played on January 11 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The game is set to start at 7pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AFG vs IND, 1st T20I

Date and Time: January 11, 2023, 7pm IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Pitch Report

The pitch at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali supports both pacers and batters. The last T20I played on this pitch was back in 2022 between India and Australia, where a total of 419 runs were scored for a loss of 12 wickets.

AFG vs IND Form Guide

AFG - Will be playing their first match this year

IND - Will be playing their first match this year

AFG vs IND Probable Playing XI

AFG Playing XI

Rashid Khan is unavailable

Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah-Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazal Haq.

IND Playing XI

Virat Kohli is unavailable

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

AFG vs IND Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Gurbaz

R Gurbaz is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match as the pitch supports hard hitters. S Samson is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

R Sharma

R Sharma and S Gill are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top-order batters are expected to perform well. Y Jaiswal is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Omarzai

M Nabi and A Omarzai are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. A Patel is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

A Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Yadav and A Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Bishnoi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AFG vs IND match captain and vice-captain choices

R Sharma

Since the pitch is expected to help hard-hitting batters, you can make R Sharma the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match. His ability to hit boundaries without even stepping out makes him one of the best picks

A Omarzai

A Omarzai loves performing against India and especially when playing in India itself. He is expected to perform well in today's nail-biting match. He is very important since he will bat in the upper-middle order and also complete his quota of overs.

5 Must-Picks for AFG vs IND, 1st T20I

S Gill

Y Jaiswal

R Sharma

A Omarzai

A Singh

Afghanistan vs India Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top-order batters the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Afghanistan vs India Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Gurbaz, S Samson

Batters: S Gill, R Sharma, Y Jaiswal

All-rounders: A Omarzai, A Patel, M Nabi

Bowlers: A Singh, K Yadav, R Bishnoi

Afghanistan vs India Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Gurbaz

Batters: S Gill, R Sharma, Y Jaiswal, H Zazai

All-rounders: A Omarzai, M Nabi

Bowlers: A Singh, M Kumar, F Farooqi, N Ul Haq