AFG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction (1st ODI), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Jan 21st, 2021

Afghanistan and Ireland face each other in a three-match ODI series, with the first game scheduled on Thursday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Both sides would look to gain early momentum in the series and will want to start with a win in this game. The series is set to be a part of the ICC World Cup Super League, and that makes it vital for both teams as it is connected with their hopes of qualifying for the 2023 World Cup.

For Afghanistan, this will be their first game since the Coronavirus pandemic put a halt on sporting action from March. Ireland, though, drew 1-1 against UAE in what was a shortened series.

Both the sides look well balanced and it will be interesting to see who will come out on top when the two sides take the pitch today.

Squads to choose from:

Afghanistan

Asghar Afghan (Captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Naveen ul haq, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Yamin Ahmadzai, Usman Ghani, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Javed Ahmadi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf.

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie (Captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Kevin O’Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young, Shane Getkate.

Predicted Playing XIs

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Naveen ul Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Harry Teckor, Kevin O’Brien, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker, Andy McBrine, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young

Match Details

Match: Afghanistan vs Ireland, 1st ODI

Date: 21st January 2021, at 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium ,Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Pitch Report

The weather looks clear for the day, and the pitch seems to be quite hard, which will assist the batsmen as they look to play a wide array of shots. Captain who wins the toss will want to bat first.

AFG vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AFG vs IRE Dream11 team

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Kevin O’Brien, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Simi Singh, Craig Young, Rashid Khan, Andy McBrine , Mujeeb ur Rahman

Captain: Rashid Khan , Vice-Captain: Paul Stirling

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Kevin O’Brien, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Asghar Afghan, Craig Young, Rashid Khan, Andy McBrine , Mujeeb ur Rahman

Captain: Kevin O’Brien , Vice-Captain: Mohammad Nabi