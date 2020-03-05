AFG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction (1st T20), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Mar 6th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Afghanistan and Ireland face each other in a three-match T20I series with the first game scheduled on Friday. Both teams come into this series with the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 on their minds. Although the primary goal would be to fine-tune their rosters, both sides would look to gain an advantage in the series with a win in this game.

Afghanistan holds the advantage heading into this series, Ireland cannot be taken lightly with the likes of Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling in their ranks. While the Irish bare a more settled look, they will have to be at their best against two of the best spinners in the world in Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman. With a cracking encounter in-store, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for AFG vs IRE.

AFG vs IRE Teams

Afghanistan:

Ashgar Afghan (C), Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Samiullah Shenwari, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Karim Janat, Naveen ul Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Shapoor Zadran, Qais Ahmad, Azmatullah Omarzai

Ireland:

Andrew Balbirnie (C), Shane Getkate, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Stephen Doheny, Kevin O'Brien, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Simi Singh, Gary Wilson, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Boyd Rankin, Craig Young

Playing 11 Updates:

Afghanistan:

Ashgar Afghan leads Afghanistan once again with a talented roster at his disposal. Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz are the designated openers for this game with Karim Janat occupying the No.3 spot. Their batting into revolves around their middle order comprising of Ashgar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi. The Afghans have a spin heavy bowling unit led by Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman. Qais Ahmad could make his T20I debut on Friday while Naveen ul Haq is one to watch out for in the death overs.

Possible XI: Hazratullah, Rahmanullah (WK), Karim, Afghan(C), Najibullah, Nabi, Rashid, Naib, Mujeeb, Qais and Naveen.

Ireland:

Ireland has made a few changes from the roster that featured in West Indies. However, the batting unit heavily revolves around the top trio of Kevin O'Brien, Paul Stirling and captain Andrew Balbirnie. All-rounder Gareth Delany should round off the top order with Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker taking up spots in the middle order.

While Ireland is likely to field both Simi Singh and George Dockrell for this game, much is expected of young Joshua Little, who has been very impressive over the last year or so. With all the bases seemingly covered, Ireland should be optimistic about their chances ahead of this game.

Possible XI: Stirling, O'Brien, Balbirnie (C), Delany, Tector, Tucker (WK), Simi, Dockrell, Little, Young and McCarthy/Rankin.

Match Details

Afghanistan vs Ireland, 1st T20I

6th March 2020, 6:00 PM IST

Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected with the average first innings score in three T20I games at this venue being 194. While there should be some swing on offer with the new ball, spinners will have a significant role to play in the middle overs. Both teams would be looking to chase with the pitch not expected to change much during the game.

AFG vs IRE Dream11 Tips

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the preferred option ahead of Lorcan Tucker for this game. Although Gurbaz is still finding his feet at the international stage, he has already scored two fifties in seven games so far. With a career average above 30, he should get some quick runs against the Irish bowlers on Friday.

Batsmen: Irish captain Andy Balbirnie is a must-have in the side owing to his ability to play spin and pace equally well. The duo of Paul Stirling and Kevin O'Brien was on fire against the West Indies earlier this year. With prior experience of playing in Indian conditions under their belts, they should also make for a good selection in the fantasy team. Ashgar Afghan is picked ahead of Hazratullah Zazai for this game although either of them would suffice given their explosive batting ability.

Allrounders: Mohammad Nabi is one of the best allrounders in this format. His last T20I outing at this venue yielded 89 runs off just 30 balls in 2017. He will be eyeing another excellent performance in Noida as he features in the fantasy team.

As from the Irish roster, Gareth Delany gets the nod ahead of Simi Singh. Although Simi has done well in the past against Afghanistan, Gareth Delany bats in the top order and also guarantees a wicket or two with his leg-spin.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan is bound to be a popular choice for this game owing to his reputation as one of the best in the business. While Mujeeb ur Rahman's knack for picking wickets in the powerplay overs holds him in good stead, Josh Little is also a decent pick for this game.

The youngster impressed against the Windies with three wickets to his name. He should be opted ahead of Boyd Rankin while one of Naveen ul Haq or George Dockrell should suffice as the final bowling selection.

Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz is known for his blitzkriegs at the top of the order. With a strike-rate over 130 in seven T20Is, he should get a big score on what is a good batting surface.

Along with him, the Irish duo of Andy Balbirnie and Paul Stirling are also excellent options as the multiplier picks. Mohammad Nabi has a good record in Noida and could also be backed for double points in this game.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Andy Balbirnie, Kevin O'Brien, Ashgar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Gareth Delany, Craig Young, Josh Little, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan and Naveen ul Haq.

Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Vice-Captain: Andy Balbirnie

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Ashgar Afghan, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Nabi, Gareth Delany, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq and Josh Little.

Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Vice-Captain: Paul Stirling