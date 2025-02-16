AFG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Practice Champions Cup OD 2025, 2nd ODI

The 2nd ODI match of the Practice Champions Cup OD 2025 will see Afghanistan (AFG) squaring off against New Zealand (NZ) at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday, February 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AFG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

This will be the only practice match for both the teams. Afghanistan will look to test their batters before the tournament starts as their bowling has proved itself multiple times. New Zealand, on the other hand, will focus on their middle order batters and spin bowling section.

These two teams have played a total of 3 head-to-head matches. New Zealand have won 2 matches, while Afghanistan managed to win only 1 match.

AFG vs NZ Match Details

The 2nd ODI match of the Practice Champions Cup OD 2025 will be played on February 16 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AFG vs NZ, 2nd ODI Match

Date and Time: 16th February 2025, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

The pitch at National Stadium in Karachi is good for both batters and bowlers. Team winning the toss should look to bowl first and make the best use of swing in initial overs. The last ODI match played here was between New Zealand and Pakistan, where a total of 485 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

AFG vs NZ Form Guide

AFG - W W N/R

NZ - W W W

AFG vs NZ Probable Squads

AFG Squad

No injury updates

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Ahmed Malik, Naveed Zadran

NZ Squad

No injury updates

Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, William O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young

AFG vs NZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Devon Conway

Devon Conway is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent ODI matches. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. Rahmanullah Gurbaz is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Kane Williamson

Ibrahim Zadran and Kane Williamson are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Kane Williamson is in top-notch form and can once again trouble New Zealand bowlers. Rahmat Shah is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Azmatullah Omarzai

Daryl Mitchell and Azmatullah Omarzai are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Azmatullah Omarzai will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. Mitchell Santner is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Rashid Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Matt Henry and Rashid Khan. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Rashid Khan is in good form. He can perform well both with bat and ball. Fazalhaq Farooqi is another good bowler for today's match.

AFG vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson is the most crucial pick from New Zealand as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form.

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan is one of the most crucial picks from the Afghanistan squad. He is in top notch form and expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He will complete his quota of overs and bat in the middle order.

5 Must-Picks for AFG vs NZ, 2nd ODI Match

Rashid Khan

Azmatullah Omarzai

Kane Williamson

Devon Conway

Daryl Mitchell

Afghanistan vs New Zealand Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Afghanistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Conway, R Gurbaz

Batters: K Williamson, I Zadran

All-rounders: D Mitchell, M Nabi, M Santner, A Omarzai, G Phillips

Bowlers: R Khan, M Henry

Afghanistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Conway, R Gurbaz, T Latham

Batters: K Williamson, I Zadran

All-rounders: D Mitchell, M Santner, A Omarzai

Bowlers: R Khan, M Henry, F Farooqi

