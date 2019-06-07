AFG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket World Cup Match - June 8th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 24 // 07 Jun 2019, 16:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

In the second game of a double header on Saturday, 8th June, top of the table New Zealand look to continue their good run as they play Afghanistan in Taunton. With this being the first match being played at the Cooper Associates County Ground, New Zealand will look to overpower the Asians on a flat track with Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor looking in supreme form. Afghanistan, on the other hand, have done well in bits and pieces in both games with Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan revelling with bat and ball.

They will now have to face one of their tougher tests in Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry, who provide the complete package with pace and swing in abundance. With the likes of Rahmat Shah and Hazratullah Zazai yet to fire in unison for the Afghans, they will be hoping to put in a decent performance to help them upset the 2015 ICC World Cup Finalists on Saturday. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Afghanistan:

Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Shahzad, Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

New Zealand:

Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

Playing XI Updates:

Afghanistan:

Advertisement

A couple of changes are in order with the middle order unable to withstand quality pace bowling. Ashgar Afghan is a possible candidate with his experience bound to come in handy while a lot is expected from the opener Hazratullah Zazai who is capable of destruction in the powerplay overs. The presence of Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan adds a lot of balance to the team although Mujeeb ur Rahman could sit this game out for an extra pacer in Aftab Alam. Najibullah Zadran has been their best batsman so far and will be key against NZ along with Rahmat Shah. Ikram Ali Khil is set to play his first game after being drafted in for Mohammad Shahzad.

Possible XI: Ali Khil(WK), Zazai, Rahmat, Ashgar, Najibullah, Naib(C), Nabi, Rashid, Aftab/Mujeeb, Dawlat and Hamid.

New Zealand:

No changes are expected from New Zealand after a rather close win against Bangladesh with Ross Taylor and Matt Henry reveling with bat and ball respectively. The Kiwis bowling unit has fired in unison on both occasions inspite of their spearhead Trent Boult only picking three wickets in the two games. Lockie Ferguson and Mitchell Santner have played their role to perfection while captain and vice-captain, Kane Williamson and Tom Latham look to get some runs under their belt. In-form opener Martin Guptill will once again be their go-to player against a relatively weak Afghan bowling unit on what should be a good batting track.

Possible XI: Guptill, Munro, Williamson (C), Taylor, Latham(WK), Grandhomme, Neesham, Santner, Henry, Boult and Ferguson.

Match Details:

Afghanistan vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 13

8th June 2019, 6:00 PM IST

The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Pitch Report:

A flat deck await the two teams on Saturday with scores of 300 being a mere necessity at this ground. English One Day Cup 2019 champions Somerset, who play their home games at this ground saw high-scoring games in abundance with chasing not being preferred by many teams. Overcast conditions offer some help for the pacers as well in this potential mismatch.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: With Mohammad Shahzad out injured for the rest of the tournament, Tom Latham remains the only viable options left in this section and should be able to justify his selection as well if the Kiwis bat first. He has been one of New Zealand best batsmen since 2015 with a couple of hundreds as well to his name. With all his experience, he should do well on Saturday.

Batsmen: Two of Kane Williamson, Colin Munro and Martin Guptill should do the trick considering the strength of the Afghanistan bowlers while Rahmat Shah is the sole Afghan picked in this side owing to his calm approach in the earlier stages of his innings. Hazratullah Zazai also gave a good account of himself when he provided a fast start against Sri Lanka and is also a decent option to have in the side at the expense of Rahmat Shah.

Allrounders: As many as four allrounders are picked for this game with Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib set to play a major role with both bat and ball. Jimmy Neesham has been resourceful in all facets of the game since making his comeback while the inclusion of Mitchell Santner is also a decent one with the left arm spinner in good form after a noteworthy performance against Bangladesh.

Bowlers: The NZ pace-bowling trio of Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult is a must have in the fantasy side given their form and ability in English conditions. Along with the trio, Rashid Khan should suffice as the lone Afghan with the leggie proving difficult to pick on English soil as well for the likes of Australia and Sri Lanka.

Captain: Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson are great options for captaincy while the bowlers, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson are also worth-while options given their form and the opposition's difficulties against quality pace bowling.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Jimmy Neesham, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan. Captain: Martin Guptill, Vice-Captain: Trent Boult

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Colin Munro, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Nabi, Jimmy Neesham, Gulbadin Naib, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan. Captain: Trent Boult, Vice-Captain: Kane Williamson