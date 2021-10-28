AFG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 24

Match 24 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will see Pakistan (PAK) take on Afghanistan (AFG) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday.

Pakistan are the team to beat in the ICC T20 World Cup by the look of things. They have beaten both India and New Zealand and are the favorites to come out of the group as the table-toppers. However, they face an equally impressive Afghanistan side that beat Scotland by 130 runs in their opening encounter. With two of the best bowling attacks featuring the likes of Shaheen Afridi and Rashid Khan taking centre-stage, a mouthwatering clash beckons in Dubai.

AFG vs PAK Probable Playing 11 Today

AFG XI

Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen-ul-Haq and Mujeeb ur Rehman

PAK XI

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf

Match Details

AFG vs PAK, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 24, Super 12 Group 2

Date and Time: 29th October 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

Although a decent batting track beckons in Dubai, there should be ample help on offer for the bowlers. The pacers should get the ball to zip around in the early stages, with the batters having to bide their time in the middle before shifting gears. As the match progresses, dew will play a significant role and make runscoring a tad easier. The spinners will look to vary their lines and lengths, with the dimensions of the ground being key. Both teams will ideally look to chase, with 160 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s AFG vs PAK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rahmanullah Gurbaz showed what he is capable of achieving in this format with a brilliant knock against Scotland. However, Pakistan is a different beast altogether. But given his comfort against quality pace and spin bowling, Gurbaz should get the nod over Mohammad Rizwan in your AFG vs PAK Dream11 fantasy team, although both are fine options without a doubt.

Batter

Babar Azam: Babar Azam had a rare failure against New Zealand, falling cheaply in a tight run-chase. However, the Pakistan skipper is known for his consistency in this format and one can expect him to find himself back amongst the runs against a strong Afghanistan bowling attack.

All-rounder

Mohammad Hafeez: Mohammad Hafeez has taken upon the enforcer's role with the bat and the sixth bowler's role with the ball for Pakistan. While he has done well on the bowling front, he is due for a big knock. Given his experience and capability, Hafeez is a must-have in your AFG vs PAK Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan is undoubtedly one of the best spinners in the world and comes into the fixture on the back of a four-wicket haul against Scotland. With conditions likely to help him, one can expect Rashid to pick up a wicket or two and possibly score some quick runs lower down the order as well.

Top 3 best players to pick in AFG vs PAK Dream11 prediction team

Mujeeb ur Rehman (AFG) - 189 points

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) - 167 points

Haris Rauf (PAK) - 163 points

Important stats for AFG vs PAK Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Rizwan - 112 runs in 2 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Bat Average: 112.00

Haris Rauf - 5 wickets in 2 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 9.40

Rashid Khan - 99 wickets in 52 T20I matches, Strike-Rate: 11.84

AFG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)

AFG vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Naveen ul Haq and Shaheen Afridi

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-Captain: Hasan Ali

AFG vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Naveen ul Haq and Shaheen Afridi

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Rashid Khan

Edited by Samya Majumdar