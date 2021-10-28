AFG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 24

Match 24 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will see Pakistan (PAK) take on Afghanistan (AFG) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday.
Pakistan are the team to beat in the ICC T20 World Cup by the look of things. They have beaten both India and New Zealand and are the favorites to come out of the group as the table-toppers. However, they face an equally impressive Afghanistan side that beat Scotland by 130 runs in their opening encounter. With two of the best bowling attacks featuring the likes of Shaheen Afridi and Rashid Khan taking centre-stage, a mouthwatering clash beckons in Dubai.
AFG vs PAK Probable Playing 11 Today
AFG XI
Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen-ul-Haq and Mujeeb ur Rehman
PAK XI
Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf
Match Details
AFG vs PAK, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 24, Super 12 Group 2
Date and Time: 29th October 2021, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Pitch Report
Although a decent batting track beckons in Dubai, there should be ample help on offer for the bowlers. The pacers should get the ball to zip around in the early stages, with the batters having to bide their time in the middle before shifting gears. As the match progresses, dew will play a significant role and make runscoring a tad easier. The spinners will look to vary their lines and lengths, with the dimensions of the ground being key. Both teams will ideally look to chase, with 160 being a good total at the venue.
Today’s AFG vs PAK Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rahmanullah Gurbaz showed what he is capable of achieving in this format with a brilliant knock against Scotland. However, Pakistan is a different beast altogether. But given his comfort against quality pace and spin bowling, Gurbaz should get the nod over Mohammad Rizwan in your AFG vs PAK Dream11 fantasy team, although both are fine options without a doubt.
Batter
Babar Azam: Babar Azam had a rare failure against New Zealand, falling cheaply in a tight run-chase. However, the Pakistan skipper is known for his consistency in this format and one can expect him to find himself back amongst the runs against a strong Afghanistan bowling attack.
All-rounder
Mohammad Hafeez: Mohammad Hafeez has taken upon the enforcer's role with the bat and the sixth bowler's role with the ball for Pakistan. While he has done well on the bowling front, he is due for a big knock. Given his experience and capability, Hafeez is a must-have in your AFG vs PAK Dream11 fantasy team.
Bowler
Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan is undoubtedly one of the best spinners in the world and comes into the fixture on the back of a four-wicket haul against Scotland. With conditions likely to help him, one can expect Rashid to pick up a wicket or two and possibly score some quick runs lower down the order as well.
Top 3 best players to pick in AFG vs PAK Dream11 prediction team
Mujeeb ur Rehman (AFG) - 189 points
Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) - 167 points
Haris Rauf (PAK) - 163 points
Important stats for AFG vs PAK Dream11 prediction team
Mohammad Rizwan - 112 runs in 2 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Bat Average: 112.00
Haris Rauf - 5 wickets in 2 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 9.40
Rashid Khan - 99 wickets in 52 T20I matches, Strike-Rate: 11.84
AFG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Naveen ul Haq and Shaheen Afridi
Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-Captain: Hasan Ali
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Naveen ul Haq and Shaheen Afridi
Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Rashid Khan