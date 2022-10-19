Match 13 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up Matches will see Afghanistan (AFG) locking horns with Pakistan (PAK) at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday, October 19. Ahead of this nail-biting match, here's all you need to know about the AFG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Afghanistan performed exceptionally well in the first match as they beat Bangladesh by 62 runs. Pakistan, on the other hand, lost their first warm-up match against England by eight wickets.

Afghanistan will give it their all to win the match, but Pakistan have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

AFG vs PAK Match Details

Match 13 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up Matches will be played on October 19 at the Gabba in Brisbane. The game is set to take place at 8.30 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AFG vs PAK, Match 13

Date and Time: October 19, 2022, 8.30 AM IST

Venue: Gabba, Brisbane

Pitch Report

The surface at the Gabba in Brisbane looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this fresh pitch. Pacers are expected to get an early swing on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between England and Pakistan, where a total of 323 were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

AFG vs PAK Form Guide

AFG - W

PAK - L

AFG vs PAK Probable Playing XI

AFG Playing XI

No injury updates

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Afsar Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Nabi (c), Fazal Haq Farooqi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Farid Malik

PAK Playing XI

No injury updates

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood

AFG vs PAK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Rizwan (68 T20I matches, 2429 runs)

M Rizwan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. R Gurbaz is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

B Azam (87 T20I matches, 3172 runs)

S Masood and B Azam are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. I Zadran has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

M Nabi (99 T20I matches, 1664 runs, 83 wickets)

S Khan and M Nabi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Nawaz is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Khan (69 T20I matches, 115 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Khan and S Afridi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Wasim is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AFG vs PAK match captain and vice-captain choices

M Rizwan

M Rizwan is expected to bat in the top order and also gain additional points from wicket-keeping, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams.

R Khan

Since the pitch looks good for bowlers, you can make R Khan the captain of the grand league teams. He has already taken 115 wickets in the last 69 T20I matches.

5 Must-Picks for AFG vs PAK, Match 13

F Farooqi

M Nabi

S Afridi

B Azam

M Rizwan

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Gurbaz, M Rizwan

Batters: I Zadran, B Azam, S Masood

All-rounders: M Nawaz, S Khan, M Nabi

Bowlers: R Khan, M Ur Rehman, F Farooqi

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Gurbaz, M Rizwan

Batters: I Zadran, B Azam, S Masood

All-rounders: S Khan, M Nabi

Bowlers: S Afridi, H Rauf, M Wasim, F Farooqi

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes