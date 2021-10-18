AFG vs SA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's World T20 Warm-up match - October 18th, 2021

Afghanistan (AFG) and South Africa (SA) will lock horns with each in the first warm-up fixture of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Monday.

The Afghanistan team have been on the rise lately. With players like Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi and Najibullah Zadran among others, they have the potential to cause an upset on any given day. Afghanistan will walk out with confidence after thrashing Zimbabwe 3-0 in the UAE earlier this year.

Meanwhile, South Africa, under Temba Bavuma, started the year with three T20I series losses. However, they bounced back to win their three. On that note, here are the top three players you can pick as captain of your Dream11 team for this warm-up game between Afghanistan and South Africa.

#3 Quinton de Kock (South Africa)

The blazing wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock is one of the senior pros in the South African team. The team will undoubtedly rely a lot on him to deliver at the T20 World Cup.

De Kock struggled for form in the UAE leg of IPL 2021, but all he needs is one game to rediscover his mojo. He could do so against Afghanistan on Monday.

#2 Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

The spin maestro, as he is often called, Rashid Khan, is indeed a magician with a bag full of tricks. The slow track in the UAE will likely assist his bowling a lot, as was seen in the later part of IPL 2021.

Rashid Khan’s ability to bowl with frugality and put pressure on batters could be key to Afghanistan's hopes of beating South Africa on Monday. His batting ability down the order also comes in handy.

#1 Anrich Nortje (South Africa)

A seamer who can regularly clock over 150 km/h can cause trouble to any batter. Nortje’s pace, along with his impeccable line and length, makes him a handful to deal with for any opposition.

His brilliant exploits in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 provided a glimpse of his prowess with the ball in hand. Leading the Delhi Capitals’ bowling unit at the tournament, Nortje picked up 12 wickets in eight matches. He will be a player to watch out for at the T20 World Cup 2021.

