AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for World T20 Warm-up Match

Afghanistan (AFG) will lock horns with South Africa (SA) in a World T20 warm-up match at the ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai on Monday.

Both sides will be playing their first warm-up match ahead of the T20 World Cup. Afghanistan, who have always been a surprise package in the shortest format, will be led by experienced campaigner Mohammad Nabi. They defeated Zimbabwe by 47 runs in their last T20I outing. South Africa, on the other hand, will be skippered by the prolific batter Temba Bavuma, who has impressed everyone with his finesse. They registered a convincing 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their last T20I.

AFG vs SA Probable Playing 11 Today

AFG XI

Mohammad Nabi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.

SA XI

Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Match Details

AFG vs SA, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Warm-up Match

Date and Time: 18th October 2021, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai.

Pitch Report

The surface at ICC Academy Ground No 2 is a sporting one. Both the batters and bowlers will get some assistance from the pitch. In the previous game played on this ground, the Netherlands managed to post 165 runs while batting first and successfully defended it to register a four-run victory over Oman.

Today’s AFG vs SA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock: The Proteas southpaw is an explosive batter who can play a big knock in today's match. He has scored 1758 runs in 57 T20Is at a strike rate of 136.40.

Batters

Najibullah Zadran: Zadran has scored 1060 runs in 63 T20Is at a strike rate of 142.30. He is a reliable middle-order batter who could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Rassie van der Dussen: Dussen has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for South Africa. He has scored 756 runs in 29 T20Is at an average of 36.0.

All-rounders

Mohammad Nabi: Nabi is one of the most experienced all-rounders in the shortest format. He has 1396 runs and 72 wickets to his name in 81 T20Is.

Dwaine Pretorius: The Proteas all-rounder has scored 169 runs while scalping 14 wickets in 17 T20Is. He can prove to be a great differential pick in this game.

Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada: Rabada was in decent form in the recently concluded IPL and is expected to provide crucial breakthroughs in today's encounter. He has taken 41 wickets in 35 T20Is at an economy of 8.63.

Rashid Khan: Khan is a wizard with the ball in hand and has the ability to trick even the best of batters. He has scalped 95 wickets in 51 T20Is at an economy rate of 6.21.

Top 5 best players to pick in AFG vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Quinton de Kock (SA)

Rashid Khan (AFG)

Najibullah Zadran (AFG)

Kagiso Rabada (SA)

Mohammad Nabi (AFG)

Important Stats for AFG vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Quinton de Kock: 1758 runs in 57 matches; SR - 136.40

Rashid Khan: 95 wickets in 51 matches; ER - 6.21

Najibullah Zadran: 1060 runs in 63 matches; SR - 142.30

Kagiso Rabada: 41 wickets in 35 matches; ER - 8.63

Mohammad Nabi: 1396 runs and 72 wickets in 81 matches; SR - 145.70 and ER - 7.20

AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today

AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction - World T20 Warm-up

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Shahzad, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Reeza Hendricks, Najibullah Zadran, Rassie van der Dussen, Mohammad Nabi, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Anrich Nortje.

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction - World T20 Warm-up

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Shahzad, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Nabi, Aiden Markram, Tabraiz Shamsi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Anrich Nortje, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

Captain: Mohammad Shahzad. Vice-captain: Temba Bavuma.

Edited by Samya Majumdar