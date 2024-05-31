AFG vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up Matches, Match 14

The 14th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-Up Matches 2024 will see Afghanistan (AFG) squaring off against Scotland (SCO) at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Friday, May 31.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AFG vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The biggest T20 tournament of the year is finally here, and all the teams will be playing some warm-up matches to test their squads. Afghanistan's last warm-up match was abandoned due to rain, but they conceded 154 runs in the 1st innings taking only 3 wickets. Scotland, on the other hand, will be hyped up after winning their last T20I series against UAE by 2-1.

Trending

Afghanistan has dominated in all three head-to-head T20I matches against Scotland. They won the last head-to-head match by a massive margin of 130 runs.

AFG vs SCO Match Details

The 14th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-Up Matches 2024 will be played on May 31 at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. The game is set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AFG vs SCO, 14th Match

Date and Time: 31st May 2024, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The pitch at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad is expected to be new and fresh. So, fans can expect a good scoring match with bowlers also playing a crucial role. Just before this match, the match between Australia and West Indies will be played on this pitch.

The last warm-up match here was played between Australia and Namibia, in which Australia chased the target of 119 runs in just 10 overs losing only 3 wickets.

AFG vs SCO Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

AFG - N/R W W L W

SCO - L W N/R L W

AFG vs SCO Probable Playing XI

AFG Playing XI

No injury updates

Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

SCO Playing XI

No injury updates

Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

AFG vs SCO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He played the last few IPL matches in the absence of Phil Salt. He looked in great form in those matches and will be ready for the national team. Matthew Cross is another good wicket-keeper pick, especially while batting first.

Batters

Ibrahim Zadran

Richie Berrington and Ibrahim Zadran are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Ibrahim Zadran is the backbone of the Afghanistan team and will be an important pick for today's match. George Munsey is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Azmatullah Omarzai

Mark Watt and Azmatullah Omarzai are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Azmatullah Omarzai will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. Michael Leask is another good all-rounder who will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs.

Bowlers

Rashid Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Rashid Khan and Naveen ul Haq. Afghanistan bowlers are expected to dominate today's match, so Fazalhaq Farooqi is another good bowler for today's match.

AFG vs SCO match captain and vice-captain choices

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has shown his dominance in this format and performed exceptionally well for Kolkata Knight Riders in the playoff matches. Since the pitch is good for batters, Rahmanullah Gurbaz is amongst the top captaincy options.

Azmatullah Omarzai

Azmatullah Omarzai is one of the best players in Afghanistan who will not only complete his quota of four overs but also bat in the top order. His ability to swing the ball in the initial overs will allow him to get multiple wickets.

5 Must-Picks for AFG vs SCO, 14th Match

Rashid Khan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Naveen ul Haq

Azmatullah Omarzai

Mark Watt

Afghanistan vs Scotland Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be fresh, it is advisable to make a balanced team. Making in-form players or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Afghanistan vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Gurbaz

Batters: I Zadran, G Munsey, R Berrington

All-rounders: A Omarzai, M Nabi, M Leask, M Watt

Bowlers: N Ul Haq, R Khan, S Sharif

Afghanistan vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Gurbaz

Batters: I Zadran, G Munsey

All-rounders: A Omarzai, M Leask, M Watt

Bowlers: N Ul Haq, R Khan, S Sharif, M ur Rehman, F Farooqi

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback