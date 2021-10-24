AFG vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 17

Match 17 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 will see Scotland (SCO) take on Afghanistan (AFG) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday.

After a historic qualification phase, Scotland are set to rub shoulders with the big boys as they face Afghanistan in their opening Super 12 encounter. Scotland have momentum on their side with the likes of Josh Davey and Richie Berrington firing on all cylinders. However, Afghanistan and their spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rehman are a force to be reckoned with, especially given the sluggish nature of the Sharjah surface. With both teams keen to get their Super 12 campaign up and running, a cracking game of T20 cricket beckons on Monday.

AFG vs SCO Probable Playing 11 Today

AFG XI

Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen-ul-Haq and Mujeeb ur Rehman

SCO XI

George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matt Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif and Brad Wheal

Match Details

AFG vs SCO, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 17, Super 12 Group 1

Date and Time: 25th October 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

A slow track is expected for this fixture with batters having to work hard for their runs. There isn't much swing on offer for the pacers, something that the batters will look to exploit in the powerplay overs. However, inconsistent bounce could play into the bowler's hands, making for an even contest between bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, but Dew could play a role in the second half of the match.

Today’s AFG vs SCO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rahmanullah Gurbaz is one of the most exciting batters in the world with his range of shots being unparalleled among the Afghan batters. Although he is expected to bat at number three, Gurbaz's technique against both pace and spin should hold him in good stead and give him the nod in your AFG vs SCO Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

George Munsey: Although George Munsey has blown hot and cold in the World Cup so far, his attacking prowess at the top of the order is one Scotland will be banking on dearly. With Munsey being due for a big knock in this tournament, he is surely one to keep an eye on in this game.

All-rounder

Mohammad Nabi: Mohammad Nabi comes into the tournament with high expectations, both as an all-rounder and a leader. The veteran all-rounder has a heap of experience to fall back on and with him likely to bat higher up the order, Nabi should deliver some valuable fantasy points in this game.

Bowler

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan is undoubtedly one of the best bowlers in the world with his numbers speaking for themselves. The leggie comes into the tournament on the back of a decent run of form and will relish bowling in Sharjah with the pitch being on the slower side, making him a must-have in your AFG vs SCO Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in AFG vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)

Rashid Khan (AFG)

George Munsey (SCO)

Important stats for AFG vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

Richie Berrington - 103 runs in 3 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Bat Average: 51.50

Josh Davey - 8 wickets in 3 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 8.38

Rashid Khan - 95 wickets in 51 T20I matches, Strike-Rate: 12.19

AFG vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)

AFG vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matt Cross, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, George Munsey, Hazratullah Zazai, Richie Berrington, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mark Watt, Josh Davey and Naveen ul Haq

Captain: Rashid Khan. Vice-captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

AFG vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matt Cross, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Kyle Coetzer, Hazratullah Zazai, Richie Berrington, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Rashid Khan, Mark Watt, Josh Davey and Naveen ul Haq

Captain: Rashid Khan. Vice-captain: Kyle Coetzer

Edited by Samya Majumdar