AFG vs UGA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 4, 2024  

Afghanistan (AFG) and Uganda (UGA) will face off in a Group C match of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday, June 3 (Tuesday, June 4 in India). The Providence Stadium in Guyana will host the contest.

Afghanistan will go into the game as the clear favorites as Uganda are short on firepower. With the likes of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz in their ranks, the Afghans also have the potential to qualify for the knockout stages.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the AFG vs UGA game:

#3 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) – 8.5 credits

England v Afghanistan - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is amongst the most explosive batters in the cricketing world at present. He plays fearlessly in the top order, having scored 4047 runs from 169 T20 matches at an average of 24.67 and a strike-rate of 148.40 with two centuries and 25 fifties to his name. Fantasy users should not leave him out of their AFG vs UGA Dream11 teams.

#2 Rashid Khan (AFG) – 9 credits

Australia v Afghanistan - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Rashid Khan has been a stalwart of the T20 format, having played all across the world. In 425 T20 matches, the 25-year-old spinner has picked up 574 wickets at an economy rate of 6.48 with 12 four-wicket hauls and four five-wicket hauls to show for his efforts. That he has also scored 2206 runs makes him a vital pick for the AFG vs UGA Dream11 teams.

#1 Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG) – 7.5 credits

England v Afghanistan - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Fazalhaq Farooqi has been effective for T20 teams, especially in the powerplay and has been a genuine wicket-taker. In 76 matches, the left-arm fast bowler has taken 92 scalps with a couple of four-wicket hauls. There is every chance that he might make early inroads into Uganda’s batting lineup and hence, he should be a part of AFG vs UGA Dream11 teams.

