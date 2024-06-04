AFG vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Match 5

The fifth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will see Afghanistan (AFG) square off against Uganda (UGA) at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday, June 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AFG vs UGA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The biggest T20 tournament of the year got underway in the most exciting way possible. Both teams are playing their first match of the tournament. Afghanistan won their last warm-up match against Scotland by 55 runs. They will be brimming with confidence after the series win against Ireland. Uganda, on the other hand, lost their warm-up match to Namibia by five wickets.

This will be the first time these two teams will be playing a head-to-head match. So, this will be a good match to watch.

AFG vs UGA Match Details

The fifth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on June 4 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The game is set to take place at 6:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AFG vs UGA, 5th match

Date and Time: June 04, 2024, 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

The pitch at Providence Stadium in Guyana looks like a slow one where bowlers are really crucial. Fans can expect a low-scoring match with bowlers playing a crucial role. The last T20I match played here was between Papua New Guinea and West Indies, where a total of 273 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

AFG vs UGA Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

AFG - W N/R W W L

UGA - N/R L W L W

AFG vs UGA Probable Playing XI

AFG Playing XI

No injury updates

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Naveen-ul-Haq.

UGA Playing XI

No injury updates

Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi (wk), Roger Mukasa, Robinson Obuya, Dinesh Nakrani, Alpesh Ramjani, Riazat Ali Shah, Brian Masaba (c), Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta, and Bilal Hassan.

AFG vs UGA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in IPL 2024. He has also smashed 157 runs in just 6 venue matches. Fred Achelam is another good wicketkeeper pick, especially while batting first.

Batters

Ibrahim Zadran

Roger Mukasa and Ibrahim Zadran are the two best batters to pick for today's Dream11 team. Ibrahim Zadran is in exceptional form smashing runs in almost every match. He has smashed 874 runs in 36 T20I matches. Gulbadin Naib is another good pick who smashed 69 runs in just 30 balls in the warm-up match.

All-rounders

Azmatullah Omarzai

Dinesh Nakrani and Azmatullah Omarzai are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Azmatullah Omarzai will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs. Mohammad Nabi is another good all-rounder who will bat in the middle order and bowl at least 3 overs.

Bowlers

Rashid Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Naveen ul Haq and Rashid Khan. Rashid Khan has taken 6 wickets in just 5 venue matches. Bilal Hassan is another good bowler for today's match.

AFG vs UGA match captain and vice-captain choices

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is in exceptional form and one of the most crucial players for Afghanistan. He will open the innings, and also perform the wicketkeeping duties for his team. He has smashed 157 runs in just 6 venue matches at a strike rate of 140.

Azmatullah Omarzai

Azmatullah Omarzai is one of the best players in the Afghanistan sidewhose role is pretty clear. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of four overs.

5 Must-Picks for AFG vs UGA, 5th match

Azmatullah Omarzai

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Naveen ul Haq

Rashid Khan

Ibrahim Zadran

Afghanistan vs Uganda Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Afghanistan vs Uganda Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: R Gurbaz

Batters: I Zadran, R Mukasa, G Naib

All-rounders: M Nabi, D Nakrani, A Omarzai

Bowlers: R Khan, N ul Haq, B Hassan, F Farooqi

Afghanistan vs Uganda Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: R Gurbaz

Batters: I Zadran, G Naib

All-rounders: A Ramjani, D Nakrani, A Omarzai

Bowlers: R Khan, N ul Haq, B Hassan, F Farooqi, M ur Rehman

