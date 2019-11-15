AFG vs WI 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Nov 16th, 2019

Afghanistan look to keep the T20I series alive against the West Indies as the two sides square off in the second game on Saturday. In spite of Nicolas Pooran's suspension, West Indies was able to come out victorious courtesy of Evin Lewis' whirlwind knock. With the ODI series already in their bag, West Indies would love to get the win and seal a series win at the expense of the hosts. It wouldn't be easy for them though with Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi rearing to have a go at the Windies on Saturday. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Afghanistan:

Rashid Khan (C), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Ashgar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Javed Ahmadi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Fareed Malik, Yamin Ahmadzai, Naveen ul Haq, Sayed Shirzad, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

West Indies:

Kieron Pollard (C), Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Kesrick Williams, Jason Holder, Denesh Ramdin, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell and Alzarri Joseph.

Playing XI Updates:

Afghanistan:

A couple of changes are in order for Afghanistan after a disappointing result earlier in the week. Fareed Malik bowled only one over and should make way for Shirzad while the option of Javed Ahmadi instead of Ibrahim Zadran is also present. Rahmanullah Gurbaz is one to watch out for at the top of the order although the middle order of Nabi, Afghan and Najibullah remains critical along with Rashid Khan's leg spin.

Possible XI: Rahmanullah (WK), Hazratullah, Ibrahim, Afghan, Najibullah, Nabi, Naib, Rashid (C), Mujeeb, Naveen and Shirzad.

West Indies:

Fabian Allen's injury during the first T20I has forced West Indies to tinker with a successful combination. Khary Pierre should come into the side for him while the rest of the side remains unchanged. Evin Lewis and Kieron Pollard are in decent form and will be key for the Windies with Shimron Hetmyer still finding his form. Good batting depth bodes well for them with Jason Holder capable of yielding the long handle. Sheldon Cottrell and Kesrick Williams lead the bowling attack with Hayden Walsh being one to watch out in the bowling unit.

Possible XI: Lewis, King, Hetmyer, Ramdin(WK), Pollard (C), Rutherford, Holder, Pierre, Cottrell, Williams and Walsh.

Match Details:

Afghanistan vs West Indies, 2nd T20I.

16th November 2019, 7:00 PM IST.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Stadium, Lucknow.

Pitch Report:

Another competitive pitch with some turn lies in store for this game. With dew expected to play a crucial role, teams would ideally want to chase here with conditions being most preferable for batting in the powerplay overs of either innings.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Denesh Ramdin and Rahmanullah Gurbaz are both good options for this game on what is a decent batting surface. While Ramdin did well in the first game with a useful cameo, much is expected from Rahmanullah, who has the ability to big from ball one. His unorthodox style of batting suits the format and could bring in him some runs as well.

Batsmen: Although he hasn't been in the best of forms, Shimron Hetmyer is a must have in the side given his ability to play spin well. Along with the south-paw, the likes of Ashgar Afghan and Brandon King are also useful options while one of Hazratullah Zazai or Evin Lewis would suffice in rounding off the batting department.

Allrounders: Kieron Pollard and Mohammad Nabi are two of the best allrounders in the world with their ability to contribute with both bat and ball being crucial. Both of them are in decent form with the bat and should be able to roll their arms for a couple of overs as well. If an additional all-rounder is required, the likes of Gulbadin Naib and Jason Holder would fit the bill.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan and Sheldon Cottrell are their respective side's best bowlers. Both of them are a genuine wicket-taking threat and should be pick a few wickets on Saturday. Along with the aforementioned duo, Kesrick Williams and his slower balls could be a viable option. Mujeeb has been the pick of the Afghan bowlers in the series and is also a good option.

Captain: Shimron Hetmyer and Rahmanullah Gurbaz are the preferred options for captaincy with the duo capable of scoring quick and big runs in the top order. Along with them, Mohammad Nabi and Kieron Pollard are also viable candidates for the multiplier options of the fantasy team.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Denesh Ramdin, Hazratullah Zazai, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sheldon Cottrell and Kesrick Williams. Captain: Shimron Hetmyer, Vice-Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Ashgar Afghan, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Holder, Kesrick Williams, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman. Captain: Kieron Pollard, Vice-Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz.