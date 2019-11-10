AFG vs WI 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Nov 11th, 2019

Afghanistan were handed a reality check by West Indies in the first two ODIs as the former conceded a series for the first time at their adopted home ground. Nevertheless, they will look to salvage some pride and restore some confidence as they face the visitors in the third and final ODI on Monday.

Although the Windies were not favourites heading into the series, they have put up some good performances, with Roston Chase sealing a place in the side with stellar performances.

On the other hand, Afghanistan haven't been able to fire as a unit and hence, their captain Rashid Khan will look to lead his side to a consolation victory while West Indies will eye a clean-sweep in Lucknow. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Afghanistan

Rashid Khan (C), Ashgar Afghan, Ibrahim Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Afsar Zazai, Ikram AliKhil, Karim Janat, Yamin Ahmadzai, Naveen ul Haq and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

West Indies

Kieron Pollard (C), Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Sunil Ambris, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd

Playing XI Updates

Afghanistan

A couple of changes are in order with the series already done and dusted. Javed Ahmadi's failures at the top of the order should see him drop out of the side for Ibrahim Zadran while Yamin Ahmadzai could feature in the bowling unit. Although their batting unit has experience in its ranks, the batsmen haven't able to stave off the challenges posed by Roston Chase. Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi will hold the key, with both of them in decent form. A lot rides on the young shoulders of Rashid Khan, who has picked up just one wicket in the series.

Possible XI: Ibrahim, Zazai, Rahmat, Khil (WK), Afghan, Najibullah, Nabi, Rashid(C), Mujeeb, Ahmadzai and Naveen.

West Indies

West Indies could be expected to rotate their players with Brandon King and Khary Pierre set to feature for the first time in the series. Evin Lewis and Romario Shepherd should make way for the former two, while there is a possibility of Keemo Paul replacing Alzarri Joseph as well.

The trio of Pooran, Chase and Hetmyer are in decent form, with Shai Hope putting in solid performances at the top of the order. Although Kieron Pollard is yet to fire in the series, the depth in the West Indian batting unit bodes well for them heading into the final ODI.

Possible XI: Hope (WK), King, Hetmyer, Pooran, Chase, Pollard (C), Holder, Paul, Walsh, Cottrell and Pierre.

Match Details

Afghanistan vs West Indies, 3rd ODI

11th November 2019, 2:00 PM IST

Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Stadium, Lucknow.

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous two ODIs, the pitch will favour the spinners, although it still remains a good pitch to bat on. Batsmen will have to bide their time in the middle before going big, which the Afghans haven't done to perfection. Bowling first would be ideal, with dew coming into play later on.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Shai Hope has done well in both games so far for the Windies. With 120 runs in the series, Shai Hope looks good for more runs at the top of the order and is picked as the lone wicket-keeper in the fantasy side. If an extra keeper is preferred, Ikram Ali Khil would be a decent choice.

Batsmen: Shimron Hetmyer showed glimpses of what he is capable of in the second ODI. While Hetmyer is a must-have in the side for this game, the likes of Kieron Pollard and Rahmat Shah also warrant a place in this side owing to their experience and ability to pace their innings well. Ashar Afghan is also due for a big knock, while Najibullah Zadran would also be a viable candidate for this game.

Allrounders: As many as four all-rounders are picked for this game, with all of them being spin bowling options. While Roston Chase and Hayden Walsh picked three wickets each in the previous game to claim a spot in the fantasy side, much is expected from Afghan captain, Rashid Khan. He has only one wicket to his name so far and would love to pick more wickets in the middle overs. Along with Rashid, Mohammad Nabi should ideally round off the all-rounders department.

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell has been the pick of the bowlers so far with five wickets. While he has proven to be a genuine threat with the new ball, his ability to generate pace and bounce assures his of a whole lot of wickets, which makes him a valuable addition to the fantasy team. The likes of Mujeeb ur Rahman and Naveed ul Haq also warrant a place in the side, while Khary Pierre could also be a decent pick, provided he is picked in the West Indian side.

Captain: Given his reputation against spin, Shimron Hetmyer is once again backed as the captain. Although he isn't in great form, he should be able to grind it out in the middle and make good use of the opportunity at No.3. Along with the southpaw, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan should also suffice as possible multiplier options.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shai Hope, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Hayden Walsh, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Naveen ul Haq and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Captain: Shimron Hetmyer, Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Hazratullah Zazai, Ashgar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Khary Pierre. Captain: Mohammad Nabi, Vice-Captain: Shai Hope