AFG vs WI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup Warm-up match - October 20th, 2021

In the upcoming warm-up match of the T20 World Cup 2021, Afghanistan and West Indies will lock horns at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

Afghanistan started their preparations for the T20I mega event with a warm-up match against South Africa. Though it wasn’t a good game for the Asian team, some individual performances were highlighted. Afghanistan will know that all they need to do is bring out their best game as a team collectively going forward in the tournament.

Batting first, South Africa posted 145/5 in 20 overs. Mujeeb Ur Rahman picked up three crucial wickets. However, the Afghanistan batters couldn’t live up to expectations as they got just 104/8 in 20 overs, losing the game by 41 runs.

West Indies are among the favorites for the tournament, but their WC preparations started with a disappointing loss against Pakistan in their first warm-up game. WI could only post 130/7 in 20 overs batting first. Shimron Hetmyer’s 28-run knock was the lone shining light for the Caribbean in their seven-wicket loss.

In response, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman’s calculated knocks helped Pakistan cross the line in just 15.3 overs. Hayden Walsh turned out to be expensive for the West Indies but went on to pick up two big wickets.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the AFG vs WI contest.

#3 Mohammad Nabi (AFG)

Mohammad Nabi in action during The Hundred.

Mohammad Nabi smacked a 29-ball 34-run knock with three maximums in the warm-up game against South Africa. Though he tried his best to take Afghanistan over the line, he didn’t get enough support from the other end.

The all-rounder also opened the bowling for the Asian side and was successful with his miserly spell of 1/25 in four overs. With Nabi getting to bat and bowl, he will be one of the multipliers going into this encounter.

#2 Kieron Pollard (WI)

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard.

When the chips are down, it’s always down to Kieron Pollard for the Caribbean side. The West Indies skipper comes to bat lower down the order at No. 7, and he gets a decent number of balls to showcase his willow wielding.

Pollard is known for his finishing and attacking skills in the death overs. Though he didn’t have a good IPL season for the Mumbai Indians this year, he would love to turn the tables for the Caribbean side at the T20 World Cup 2021.

#1 Roston Chase (WI)

West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase.

Roston Chase was given a chance to bat at No.4 in this T20 World Cup. Though he failed to deliver with the willow in West Indies' match against Pakistan, he bowled a decent spell in his three-over quota. Chase has all the shots in his armory and would be raring to go against Afghanistan.

If the pitch assists spinners, Chase would be of great value to the Caribbean side in this encounter. The all-rounder came up with some useful knocks in the middle order earlier this year and the same is expected from him in this contest.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra