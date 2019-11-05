AFG vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Nov 6th, 2019

While most of the attention is focused on Bangladesh's tour of India, another exciting series commences from Wednesday as Afghanistan and West Indies square off in the first ODI of the three-match ODI series at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

On the back of a highly entertaining CPL 2019, West Indies have included a few fresh faces to build their squad for the upcoming year. On the other hand, Afghanistan, led by Rashid Khan, are formidable opponents in the Indian subcontinent, with the likes of Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman possessing a lot of experience courtesy of the IPL.

Both teams look evenly matched on paper, with the history books also suggesting a close fight between the two sides. Another thrilling contest is on the cards and here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for AFGH vs WI.

Squads to choose from

Afghanistan

Rashid Khan (C), Ashgar Afghan, Ibrahim Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Afsar Zazai, Ikram AliKhil, Karim Janat, Yamin Ahmadzai, Naveen ul Haq and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

West Indies

Kieron Pollard (C), Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Sunil Ambris, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd.

Playing XI Updates

Afghanistan

This game is Afghanistan's first competitive fixture after the completion of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and coincidentally, their final game was against West Indies, which saw them lose out to the latter by 23 runs.

Nevertheless, a couple of new faces have been brought in to the side with Yamin Ahmadzai and Ibrahim Zadran expected to feature in Lucknow. Zadran, who had an impressive Test debut, should open the batting alongside Hazratullah Zazai. Rahmat Shah is their best bet in the batting unit while Ikram Ali Khil and Najibullah Zadran are also key in the middle order. Batting depth is key for the Afghans while all eyes will be upon Rashid Khan, who leads the side on Wednesday.

Possible XI: Zazai, Ibrahim, Rahmat, Ikram(WK), Ashgar, Najibullah, Nabi, Rashid, Mujeeb, Ahmadzai and Naveen ul Haq.

West Indies

Similar to their opponents, West Indies have also appointed a new captain in Kieron Pollard. With Chris Gayle unavailable for the series, Evin Lewis should open the batting alongside Brandon King, who topped the batting charts in CPL 2019.

The trio of Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicolas Pooran will be the key for West Indies while the experience of Kieron Pollard also bodes well for them. Jason Holder is also an able batsman, who can double up as a lethal new-ball bowler as well. Hayden Walsh should feature on Wednesday while one of Roston Chase or Khary Pierre will fill in as the second spinner. Sheldon Cottrell will lead the bowling attack alongside Keemo Paul, who adds batting depth as well.

Possible XI: Lewis, King, Hope(WK), Pooran, Hetmyer, Pollard (C), Holder, Chase/Pierre, Paul, Cottrell and Walsh.

Match Details

Afghanistan vs West Indies, 1st ODI

6th November 2019, 2:00 PM IST

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides with the last international game played here featuring a Rohit Sharma hundred against West Indies last year. The spinners will get ample support from the pitch, with some swing on offer with the new ball as well. With the pitch slowing down as the game progresses, teams will look to bat first in Lucknow.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Shai Hope is the preferred option for the wicket-keeper slot with the West Indian having a good record in the Indian subcontinent. With a whopping career average of 46.47, Hope should score some runs in the top order. If an extra wicket-keeper option is required, Nicolas Pooran would fit the bill with his explosive style of batting.

Batsmen: Evin Lewis is a must-have in the side while the likes of Rahmat Shah and Ashgar Afghan, who are two of the best in the Afghan roster are also valuable picks. Rahmat Shah is also capable of rolling his arm over for a couple of overs which could yield a wicket or two as well. Shimron Hetmyer, who didn't have the best of CPL campaigns is also one to keep an eye out for, given his ability to play spin well.

Allrounders: Rashid Khan, who made a stunning start to his international career as captain against Bangladesh, is bound to feature in most fantasy sides. His career-best figures of 7/18 came against the very same opposition and should be able to trouble the Windies on Wednesday. While Mohammad Nabi is another good option to have in the side given the number of left-handers in the West Indian line up, one of Hayden Walsh or Jason Holder could be expected to do well.

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell's ability to generate pace and also utilize his variations makes him a worthwhile option for this game. Along with the big West Indian, Yamin Ahmadzai is also one to keep an eye out for with his ability to bowl the hard lengths on a good surface. One of Mujeeb ur Rahman or Khary Pierre should also suffice, with spin being a crucial factor at the venue.

Captain: Shai Hope is the obvious choice for captaincy, with his ability to pace an innings perfectly. Along with the West Indian wicket-keeper, Rahmat Shah and Mohammad Nabi should also be viable options for the multiplier options for this game.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shai Hope, Rahmat Shah, Kieron Pollard, Ashgar Afghan, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Khary Pierre and Yamin Ahmadzai. Captain: Shai Hope, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Nabi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shai Hope, Nicolas Pooran, Rahmat Shah, Hazratullah Zazai, Evin Lewis, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Yamin Ahmadzai. Captain: Rahmat Shah, Vice-Captain: Shai Hope