AFG vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Today's T20 World Cup Warm-up Match

Afghanistan (AFG) and West Indies (WI) will face each other in a warm-up match at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Wednesday as part of their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 preparations.

West Indies were handed a reality check by Pakistan in their first warm-up game despite missing a few key personnel. They will be keen to get their act right before the main tournament. But the Windies face a resourceful Afghanistan side who will be eyeing an upset or two in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. With both teams looking to gather some momentum, an entertaining game beckons in Dubai.

AFG vs WI Probable Playing 11 Today

AFG XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Karim Janat, Ashgar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Qais Ahmad, Naveen ul Haq and Dawlat Zadran

WI XI

Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul and Hayden Walsh

Match Details

AFG vs WI, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match 16

Date and Time: 20th October 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Cricket Ground, Dubai

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game beckons in Dubai, with the batters expected to enjoy the conditions on offer. Although there should be some swing on offer early on, the ball should skid nicely on to the bat. The spinners will have a say in the middle overs given the turn on offer. Wickets in hand will be key with teams likely to go big in the backend of the innings. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with dew expected to come into play in the second half of the match.

Today’s AFG vs WI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rahmanullah Gurbaz is one of the most exciting batters in the world given his range of shots. His ability to score quick runs at the top of the order makes him a good option to have in your AFG vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Evin Lewis: Evin Lewis has been in decent form for West Indies and will be keen to get some crucial runs under his belt before the Super 12 stage commences. The southpaw is capable of getting a big one and given the form that he is in, Lewis is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Andre Russell: Andre Russell didn't play in West Indies' first warm-up match, but he is likely to feature this time around. While he has struggled for fitness, Russell will be keen to get some game-time under his belt, making him a handy pick for your AFG vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan didn't bowl in his side's first warm-up game. However, Rashid is likely to feature heavily with the ball this time around and given his effective leg-spin, he is a must-have in your AFG vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in AFG vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Rashid Khan (AFG)

Ravi Rampaul (WI)

Evin Lewis (WI)

Important stats for AFG vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Rashid Khan - 95 wickets in 51 T20I matches, Bowl Average: 12.63

Ravi Rampaul - 29 wickets in 23 T20I matches, Bowl Average: 24.31

Evin Lewis - 1318 runs in 45 T20I matches, Bat Average: 31.38

AFG vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today

AFG vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chris Gayle, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Evin Lewis, Mohd Nabi, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Ravi Rampaul, Rashid Khan and Naveen ul Haq

Captain: Chris Gayle. Vice-captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

AFG vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chris Gayle, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Lendl Simmons, Mohd Nabi, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Ravi Rampaul, Rashid Khan and Naveen ul Haq

Captain: Dwayne Bravo. Vice-captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Edited by Samya Majumdar