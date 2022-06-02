AFG-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Six Nations T20 Festival 2022, Match 1

Afghanistan XI will take on Sri Lanka XI in the first match of the Six Nations T20 Festival 2022 at Sulabiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Thursday.

The competition is being administered by the Kuwait Cricket Ground and all the matches will be held at the Sulabiya Cricket Ground. Six teams, including the hosts Kuwait, will compete in this tournament, and a total of 19 matches will be played. The final will take place on June 10.

Both Afghanistan XI and Sri Lanka XI have some quality players in their squad who can prove to be important. Mohammed Meer, Bahram Saleh, and Basir Khan are expected to be important for Afghanistan XI while Ravija Sandaruwan, Sasanka Wishwajith, and Mohamed Simsan could prove to be pivotal for Sri Lanka XI.

AFG-XI vs SL-XI Probable Playing 11 Today

AFG-XI XI

Mirwas Masoom, Irfan Sultanzai, Bahram Saleh, Abdul Hanan, Mohammad Meer, Basir Khan, Mano Haji, Rafiliah Sayed, Sayed Monib, Abdur Rehman-I, Asmat Ullah-I

SL-XI XI

Shehan Shashika, Mohamed Simsan, Mohamed Shafran, Sasanka Wishwajith, Jandu Hamoud, Mohammed-Aslam, Ahilan Ratnam, Indika Sanjeewa, Pradeep Wasantha-Kumarana, Riyas Mohamed, Sabni Unais

Match Details

AFG-XI vs SUS, Six Nations T20 Festival 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: 2nd June, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Sulabiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The Sulabiya Cricket Ground wicket isn’t known widely but in the few matches it has hosted, it has assisted batters. The outfield is also quick and the ball races away to the boundary. Pace bowlers are likely to find help with the new ball here.

Today’s AFG-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Masoom will be the best choice for the wicketkeeper slot for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He will be hoping to have a strong start to the competition.

Batters

I Sultanzai is a wonderful cricketer who is known for taking the game to the opposition. His aggressive approach is expected to prove decisive for his side.

R Sandaruwan has plenty of experience and will be hoping to make it count for Sri Lanka XI. He has scored 879 runs in 37 matches and has also picked up 14 wickets.

All-rounders

B Khan is a genuine match-winner and will be looking to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 85 runs in four matches.

Bowlers

S Monib is expected to do the talking with the ball in hand. He has scalped nine wickets in seven games.

Top 5 best players to pick in AFG-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 prediction team

I Sultanzai (AFG-XI)

R Sandaruwan (SL-XI)

K Wali (AFG-XI)

B Khan (SL-XI)

M Aslam (SL-XI)

Important stats for AFG-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 prediction team

R Sandaruwan: 879 runs and 14 wickets in 37 matches

K Wali: 75 runs and 2 wickets in 4 matches

B Khan: 85 runs in 4 matches

M Aslam: 30 runs and 17 wickets in 11 matches

AFG-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 Prediction Today

AFG-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Story continues below ad

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Masoom, I Sultanzai, K Wali, R Sandaruwan, A Silva, B Khan, H Jandu, M Aslam, P Wasantha Kumar, S Monib, T Hewavitharana

Captain: I Sultanzai, Vice-Captain: B Khan

AFG-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Masoom, R Sanjeewa, K Wali, R Sandaruwan, A Silva, B Khan, M Aslam, P Wasantha Kumar, S Monib, T Hewavitharana, M Prasan

Captain: R Sandaruwan, Vice-Captain: M Aslam

