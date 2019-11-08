AFGH vs WI 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Nov 9th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Afghanistan and West Indies square off in the second ODI at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Stadium in Lucknow. The first match saw Afghanistan go down without a fight against West Indies, who had Roston Chase and Shai Hope to thank for.

All this was possible due to a well-rounded performance with the ball with Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd picking two wickets each. While the Windies will eye a series win on Saturday, Afghanistan look to preserve their record at their adopted home with Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman being key for them with the ball in hand.

Both teams are good value for a win in Lucknow and should pave the way for a cracking encounter. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for this match.

Squads to choose from

Afghanistan

Rashid Khan (C), Ashgar Afghan, Ibrahim Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Afsar Zazai, Ikram AliKhil, Karim Janat, Yamin Ahmadzai, Naveen ul Haq and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

West Indies

Kieron Pollard (C), Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Sunil Ambris, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd.

Playing XI Updates

Afghanistan

A couple of changes are on the cards with Yamin Ahmadzai likely to play instead of Hazratullah Zazai. This would open up a place at the top of the order, which could be filled by Gulbadin Naib or Rahmat Shah himself.

A lot depends on the trio of Ashgar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi and Najibullah Zadran in the middle order with all of three unable to make good use of the platform provided by Ikram Ali Khil and Rahmat Shah. Their bowling unit has a lot of variety with Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman being considered as two of the best spinners in world cricket.

Possible XI: Zazai/Ahmadzai, Ahmadi, Rahmat, Ikram(WK), Afghan, Nabi, Najibullah, Naib, Rashid(C), Mujeeb and Naveed

West Indies

Although West Indies did emerge victorious in the first game, an additional spinner could be called upon with Alzarri Joseph making way for Khary Pierre. With the pitch turning square as the game progresses, Hayden Walsh and Roston Chase will also again be crucial with Sheldon Cottrell and Jason Holder bowling well with the new ball.

Their batting unit has a lot of potential with Shai Hope being one of the best in the business. Much is expected from Shimron Hetmyer, who is a good player of spin as he bats at number three for the tourists.

Possible XI: Lewis, Hope (WK), Hetmyer, Pooran, Chase, Pollard (C), Holder, Walsh, Pierre, Cottrell and Shepherd.

Match Details

Afghanistan vs West Indies, 2nd ODI

9th November 2019, 2:00 PM IST

Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Stadium, Lucknow.

Pitch Report

Another competitive wicket awaits the two sides with plenty of turn available for the spinners' liking. While there isn't rain threat for this game, dew could play a factor which could force teams to prefer chasing. 250 should be a very competitive total although it can be breached considering the batting depth either side possesses.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Shai Hope is a must-have in the side after his mature fifty paved the way for a West Indies win in the first ODI. Hope has a career average of 47.87, which is highly commendable and should be able to score more runs on Saturday. Although Ikram Ali Khil was also amongst the runs, he is overlooked for more established players in the other departments.

Batsmen: Although Shimron Hetmyer hasn't been in the best of forms, his ability to score quick and big runs is a valuable asset. Along with the southpaw, Rahmat Shah and Ashgar Afghan are also viable options. While Kieron Pollard can also be opted for if the Windies bat first, Javed Ahmadi's added bowling ability also makes him a worth-while option.

Allrounders: Spin bowling allrounders are a must-have in the side with Mohammad Nabi and Roston Chase being crucial to either side's fortunes. Rashid Khan is also another such individual to can win matches on his with his leg spin. As for the final pick, Hayden Walsh or Jason Holder would fit the bill after impressing in the previous game.

Bowlers: Mujeeb ur Rahman picked two wickets and stood out among his peers in what was a listless Afghan bowling display. He is once again picked in the side for his off-spin while Sheldon Cottrell is another wicket-taking threat who is bound to feature in most fantasy team. While Romario Shephard is a viable candidate, Naveen ul Haq should get the nod with the youngster proving to be lethal with the new ball in the first ODI.

Captain: Shai Hope and Rashid Khan are ideal choices for captaincy with either of them capable of putting in match-winning performances. While Hope's form bodes well for him, the pitch is tailor-made for Rashid Khan and his leg-spin which should result in him picking a few wickets. Another viable option for captaincy would be Shimron Hetmyer, who is due for a big score this series.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shai Hope, Rahmat Shah, Shimron Hetmyer, Ashgar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh, Roston Chase, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveed up Haq and Sheldon Cottrell. Captain: Rashid Khan, Vice-Captain: Shimron Hetmyer

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shai Hope, Rahmat Shah, Shimron Hetmyer, Javed Ahmadi, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh, Jason Holder, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Romario Shepherd and Sheldon Cottrell. Captain: Shai Hope, Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan