AFPC vs NPC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Nepal One Day Cup Match – Jan 27, 2021

Armed Police Force Club will lock horns with Nepal Police Club in the first semi-final of the Nepal One Day Cup at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Armed Police Force Club are unbeaten in this tournament so far. They have won as many as four matches in the league stage, finishing at the top of Group A. Armed Police Force Club will be starting as the favorites to win this game.

Nepal Police Club, on the other hand, ended the league stage at the 2nd position in the Group B points table. They won 3 out of their 4 matches. Nepal Police Club will aim to give a tough fight to their opponent.

Both teams come into this match high on confidence, which makes this an exciting encounter.

Squads to choose from

Armed Police Force Club

Sharad Veshawkar (C), Basanta Regmi, Subash Khakurel (WK), Shankar Rana, Pradeep Airee, Sandeep Jora, Kamal Singh Airee, Sumit Maharjan, Rit Gautam, Kishor Mahato, Bhuwan Karki, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Amar Singh Rautela, Surya Tamang and Abinash Bohara.

Nepal Police Club

Dilip Nath (WK), Amit Shrestha, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Anil Shah (WK), Pawan Sarraf, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sagar Dhakal, Kushal Bhurtel, Rashid, Yogendra Singh Karki, Manjit Shrestha (C), Prem Tamang and Sunil Dhamala.

Predicted Playing XIs

Armed Police Force Club

Sharad Vesawkar (C), Basanta Regmi, Subhas Khakurel, Pradeep Airee, Abinash Bohara, Kamal Singh Airee, Sumit Maharjan, Bhuvan Karki, Asif Sheikh (WK), Kishore Mahato, Sundeep Jora.

Nepal Police Club

Dilip Nath, Amit Shrestha, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Anil Shah (WK), Pawan Sarraf, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sagar Dhakal, Kushal Bhurtel, Rashid, Sunil Dhamala.

Match Details

Match: Armed Police Force Club vs Nepal Police Club, Semi-final 1

Date: 27th January 2021, 08:45 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The track at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is a balanced one as we have seen in the last couple of matches. The wicket is very good to bat on in the first half, while it will slow down as the game progresses.

The captain winning the toss will look to bat first at this venue. Anything over 250 can be considered as a good total on this ground.

APFC vs NPC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Subhas Khakurel, Sunil Dhamala, Kushal Bhurtel, Sundeep Jora, Pawan Sarraf, Dipendra Singh Airee, Basanta Regmi, Sagar Dhakal, Lalit Rajbanshi, Abinash Bohara, Kamal Singh Airee.

Captain: Dipendra Singh Airee. Vice-Captain: Pawan Sarraf.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Asif Sheikh, Subhas Khakurel, Sunil Dhamala, Sundeep Jora, Kushal Bhurtel, Basanta Regmi, Dipendra Singh Airee, Abinash Bohara, Kamal Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sagar Dhakal

Captain: Sunil Dhamala. Vice-Captain: Basanta Regmi.