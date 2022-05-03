AGR vs TRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship 2022, Match 5

AGORC (AGR) will take on Tripunithura Cricket Club (TRC) in the fifth match of the KCA Club Championship 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Tuesday, 3 May.

AGORC started their KCA Club Championship 2022 campaign with a loss before beating Jolly Rovers in their second outing. Tripunithura Cricket Club, meanwhile, have played just one game, winning that encounter.

AGR vs TRC Probable Playing 11 today

AGORC: A K Arjun (wk), Mohammed Shanu, Sachin Mohan, Jineesh PM, Sachin Baby, Vyshak Chandran, Akhil KG, Sudhesan Midhun, Basil NP, Akhil MS (c), Krishna Kumar.

Tripunithura Cricket Club: Mohammed Kaif, Sachin (wk), Abdul Basith (c), Sanjeev Satheesan, Akash Babu, Nikhil Babu, Afrad Reshab, Muhammed Ashiq, Sreehari S Nair, MD Nidheesh, Abhiram Hrithwik.

Match Details

AGR vs TRC, Match 5, KCA Club Championship 2022

Date & Time: May 3rd 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha generally favors the batters. But while the new ball might offer some assistance to the pacers, the spinners might also find some turn as the match progresses.

Today’s AGR vs TRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A K Arjun has accumulated 63 runs at a strike rate of 136.96 in the KCA Club Championship 2022 so far.

Batter

Abhiram Hrithwik was TRC’s best batter in their first game, striking a fine 51 against Jolly Rovers.

All-rounder

Sachin Baby has made a huge impact with both the bat and ball in the tournament. He has struck two half-centuries in as many games in addition to taking two wickets.

Bowler

Sudhesan Midhun has been in top form with the ball, returning with four wickets at an economy rate of 6.38.

Top 5 best players to pick in AGR vs TRC Dream11 Prediction Team

Sachin Baby (AGR): 218 points

Sudhesan Midhun (AGR): 131 points

A K Arjun (AGR): 92 points

Abhiram Hrithwik (TRC): 72 points

MD Nidheesh (TRC): 31 points

Important stats for AGR vs TRC Dream11 Prediction Team

Sachin Baby: 105 runs & 2 wickets

Sudhesan Midhun: 4 wickets

Abhiram Hrithwik: 51 runs

MD Nidheesh: 1 wicket

AGR vs TRC Dream11 Prediction (KCA Club Championship 2022)

Dream11 Team for AGORC vs Tripunithura Cricket Club - KCA Club Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sachin, A K Arjun, Abdul Basith, Sachin Mohan, Abhiram Hrithwik, Sachin Baby, Sreehari S Nair, MD Nidheesh, Sudhesan Midhun, Basil NP, Afrad Reshab.

Captain: Sachin Baby. Vice-captain: Abhiram Hrithwik.

Dream11 Team for AGORC vs Tripunithura Cricket Club - KCA Club Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A K Arjun, Abdul Basith, Sachin Mohan, Mohammed Shanu, Abhiram Hrithwik, Sachin Baby, Sreehari S Nair, MD Nidheesh, Sudhesan Midhun, Akhil MS, Nikhil Babu.

Captain: Sachin Baby. Vice-captain: Sudhesan Midhun.

Edited by Samya Majumdar