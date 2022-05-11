AGR vs ACC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship T20 2022, Match 22

Agorc (AGR) and Athreya Cricket Club (ACC) will lock horns in the 22nd match of the KCA Club Championship T20 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground on Wednesday.

Agorc never looked back in the tournament after losing their first game. They have won three matches since then, becoming the only side in Group A to win three consecutive games.

The Athreya Cricket Club, on the other hand, are coming off a seven-wicket defeat to the Masters Cricket Club, which was their first loss in the tournament. They are currently second in the Group B standings, with 10 points from four games.

AGR vs ACC Probable Playing XIs

AGR

Akhil M S, Sachin Mohan, Sachin Baby (c), Arjun AK (wk), Mohammed Shanu, V Chandran, Manu Krishnan, Jineesh PM, Sudhesan Midhun, Akhil KG, Basil NP.

ACC

Aadidev T, Sreeraj ER (wk), Joffin Jose, Rojith Ganesh, Karimuttathu Rakesh (c), Ujwal Krishna KU, Mohammed Anas, Aditya Krishnan, Sharon S S, Nipun Babu, Vishnu TM.

Match Details

Match: AGR vs ACC, KCA Club Championship T20 2022, Match 22.

Date and Time: May 11, 2022; 01:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground is more beneficial to batters than bowlers, as the ball comes off the bat nicely. This trend is expected to continue in this game. Anything above 160 runs could be a par total.

Today’s AGR vs ACC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A K Arjun: He could prove to be an effective wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. He is decent with the bat, having scored 119 runs at an average of 59.50 in four games so far, and is also safe behind the stumps.

Batters

Kalliparambil Rojith: He is a talented batter who has been in excellent form in the KCA T20, amassing 116 runs at an average of 29 in four games. He is a must-have in your AGR vs ACC Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Sachin Baby: He did not play in the previous game, but is expected to return in this must-win game. He has 150 runs at an exceptional average of 50, as well as three wickets in three matches. Sachin Baby could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Sudhesan Midhun: Midhun is an experienced bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs, having scalped seven wickets at an average of 13.14 in four matches. He is one wicket away from getting into the top five on the most-wickets list this season.

3 best players to pick in AGR vs ACC Dream11 prediction team

Vyshak Chandran (AGR): 132 points

Nipun Babu (ACC): 125 points

Akhil-KG (AGR): 115 points.

Key stats for AGR vs ACC Dream11 prediction team

Karimuttathu Rakesh - 149 runs in four games; batting average: 49.66.

Athif Bin Ahraf – Seven wickets in three games; bowling average: 9.57.

Mohammed Anas - 110 runs in four games; batting average: 27.5.

AGR vs ACC Dream11 Prediction

AGR vs ACC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arjun AK, Rojith Ganesh, Sachin Mohan, Aadidev T, Mohammed Anas, Sachin Baby, Joffin Jose, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Sudhesan Midhun, Akhil M S, Basil NP.

Captain: Sachin Baby. Vice-captain: Rojith Ganesh.

AGR vs ACC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Arjun AK, Rojith Ganesh, Sachin Mohan, Mohammed Anas, Sachin Baby, Joffin Jose, Karimuttathu Rakesh, V Chandran, Sudhesan Midhun, Akhil M S, Nipun Babu.

Captain: Sachin Baby. Vice-captain: Karimuttathu Rakesh.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee