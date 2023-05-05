AJH vs ACC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20, Plate Quarter-Final 3

Ajman Heroes (AJH) will be up against Arqam Cricket Club (ACC) in the third plate quarter-final of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday, May 5. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the AJH vs ACC Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Plate Quarter-Final 3.

Ajman Heroes failed to make a mark in this competition. They finished third in Group C with one win and two losses from their three-matches. They are currently on a two-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, Arqam Cricket Club finished at the bottom of the table in Group B. They failed to win any of their three matches and ended the league stage with zero points.

AJH vs ACC Match Details, Plate Quarter-Final 3

The Plate Quarter-Final 3 of Sharjah Ramadan T20 will be played on May 5 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Ajman. The match is set to commence at 10.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AJH vs ACC, Sharjah Ramadan T20, Plate Quarter-Final 3

Date and Time: May 05, 2023, 10.30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Ajman

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

AJH vs ACC Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium has generally seen high-scoring encounters. Batters have played risk-free thanks to the shorter boundaries here. Spinners are expected to have some say on this track.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 186

Average second innings score: 163

AJH vs ACC Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Ajman Heroes: W-L-L

Arqam Cricket Club: L-L-L

AJH vs ACC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Ajman Heroes Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Ajman Heroes Probable Playing 11

Adnan ul Mulk, Usman Mani, Mohammed Ajmal, Sagar Kalyan, Faisal Baig, Rahul Chopra (wk), Jeevan Gangadharan, Hashit Kaushik, Ankur Sangwan, Muhammad Sameer Chand, and Nasir Aziz (c).

Arqam Cricket Club Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Arqam Cricket Club Probable Playing 11

Karan Menon, Anwar Ayub, Abdullah Ghazi, Tahir Ali, Farhan babar, Rehan Nurie(wk), Muhammad Tamim(C), Fawad Hussain, Asmat Ullah-I, Jagraj Singh, and Danish Imtiaz.

AJH vs ACC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

K Shah (2 matches, 76 runs, Strike Rate: 152.00)

K Shah is a great choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 76 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 152.00

Top Batter pick

F Baig (3 matches, 40 runs and 1 wicket)

F Baig has done quite well. He has slammed 40 runs for his side and has also managed to pick up a wicket.

Top All-rounder pick

J Gangadharan (3 matches, 123 runs, Strike Rate: 175.71)

J Gangadharan is the leading run-scorer for his team. He has hammered 123 runs in three games and has a great strike rate of 175.71.

Top Bowler pick

H Kaushik (3 matches, 53 runs and 3 wickets)

H Kaushik has been influential with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 53 runs at a strike rate of 155.88 and has also taken three wickets.

AJH vs ACC match captain and vice-captain choices

N Aziz

N Aziz has wreaked havoc with the ball and is the leading wicket-taker for his team. He has scalped eight wickets in three matches at an average of 11.38 and an economy rate of 7.58. He should definitely be the captaincy choice of your AJH vs ACC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

A Ayub

A Ayub is the highest run-scorer for Arqum Cricket Club in the competition. He has scored 116 runs at an average of 58 and at a strike rate of 148.72. Ayub also has a wicket to his name.

5 Must-picks with players stats for AJH vs ACC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points N Aziz 10 runs and 8 wickets 275 points A Ayub 116 runs and 1 wicket 216 points H Kaushik 53 runs and 3 wickets 189 points J Gangadharan 123 runs 170 points A Sangwan 4 wickets 160 points

AJH vs ACC match expert tips

N Aziz has been excellent with the ball and he could prove to be a reliable captaincy pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

AJH vs ACC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Plate Quarter-Final 3, Head to Head League

AJH vs ACC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: K Shah, R Chopra

Batters: N Aziz, F Baig

All-rounders: A Ayub, J Gangadharan, T Ali, A Ghazi

Bowlers: H Kaushik, A Sangwan, M Hilal

AJH vs ACC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Plate Quarter-Final 3, Grand League

AJH vs ACC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: K Shah, R Chopra

Batters: N Aziz, F Baig, J Naqvi

All-rounders: A Ayub, J Gangadharan, T Ali

Bowlers: H Kaushik, A Sangwan, M Hilal

Poll : 0 votes