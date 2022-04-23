AJH vs COL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Match 10

Ajman Heroes (AJH) will take on Colatta Chocolates (COL) in the Match 10 of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 on Saturday (April 23). The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host this contest.

The last time the two sides faced each other in the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Ajman Heroes won the game by chasing down Colatta Chocolates’ target of 165.

Ajman suffered a loss in their first match of the tournament as they failed to defend 80 runs. Meanwhile, Colatta Chocolates are also arriving into this clash after losing their first game. They failed to defend 87 runs and will be hoping to exact revenge against Ajman Heroes.

AJH vs COL Probable Playing 11 Today

AJH XI

Adnan ul Mulk Nawab (c), Sheridan Hadfield (wk), Adnan Arif, Wajahat Rasool, Sheldon Dcruz, Faizan Sheikh, Charith Nirmal, Ibtisham Sait, Nasir Aziz, Sanchit Sharma, Nav Pabreja.

COL XI

Balwinder Singh, Renjith Mani (c), Sapandeep Singh, Janaka Chaturanga, Laxman Sreekumar, Mohammad Ajmal, Sapandeep Singh (wk), Krishna Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Muhammad Zeeshan, Rizwan KS.

Match Details

Match: AJH vs COL, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Match 10.

Date and Time: 23rd April, 2022, 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The wicket has pace and bounce and batters are expected to excel once they get their eye in. The side winning the toss should look to bat first in order to get enough runs on the board. A score of 170 is expected to be par here.

Today’s AJH vs COL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Hadfield is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot. He will be expecting a big knock here.

Batters

A Arif is a good top-order batsman who is not afraid to take the bowlers on. He scored 28 runs in the last game.

S Singh can take the game away from the opposition bowlers at any stage of the match. He has scored 22 runs so far.

All-rounders

S Ramesh is a fantastic all-rounder who can be influential with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 18 runs and taken two wickets so far. Ramesh could prove to be a wise multiplier pick for your AJH vs COL Dream11 Fantasy Team.

S Sharma has plenty of experience and will be hoping to bring it to the fore here and lead his side to a win. Sharma scalped two wickets in the last game.

Bowlers

A Sangwan will be leading the bowling unit for his side. He picked up three wickets in the first match.

Top 5 best players to pick in AJH vs COL Dream11 prediction team

S Ramesh (Colatta Chocolates) – 124 points.

A Sangwan (Ajman Heroes) – 103 points.

M Singh (Colatta Chocolates) – 95 points.

S Sharma (Ajman Heroes) – 62 points.

I Sait (Ajman Heroes) – 56 points.

Important stats for AJH vs COL Dream11 prediction team

S Ramesh: 18 runs and two wickets.

A Sangwan: Three wickets.

M Singh: Three wickets.

S Sharma: Two wickets.

I Sait: Five runs and one wicket.

AJH vs COL Dream11 Prediction Today

Ajman Heroes vs Colatta Chocolates Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Hadfield, A Arif, S Singh, R Mani, S Ramesh, S Sharma, F Baig, N Aziz, A Sangwan, M Singh, I Sait.

Captain: S Ramesh | Vice-Captain: A Sangwan.

Ajman Heroes vs Colatta Chocolates Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Hadfield, A Arif, S Singh, B Singh, R Mani, S Ramesh, S Sharma, N Aziz, A Sangwan, M Singh, I Sait.

Captain: S Sharma | Vice-Captain: R Mani.

