AJH vs COL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Bukhatir 50 overs League 2022, 2nd Quarterfinal

The second quarterfinal of the Bukhatir 50 overs League 2022 will see Ajman Heroes (AJH) take on Colatta Chocolates (COL) at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah on Tuesday (October 4). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the AJH vs COL Dream11 Fantasy prediction, playing XIs and pitch report.

Ajman Heroes are third in the standings after falling to Interglobe Marine in their previous game. However, they have a solid roster to fall back on, including Jeevan Gangadharan, Harshit Kaushik, and Sagar Kalyan.

Meanwhile, Colatta Chocolates will head into today's game on the back of a three-wicket victory over 11 ACE. They will give it their all to win and make an impact in the tournament, but Ajman Heroes are a relatively better team, so a close game is expected.

AJH vs COL, Match Details

The second quarterfinal of the Bukhatir 50 overs League between Ajman Heroes and Colatta Chocolates will be played on October 4 at the Sharjah Cricket Ground at 6:30 pm IST.

Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: AJH vs COL, Bukhatir 50 overs League 2022

Date & Time: October 4, 2022; 06.30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Ground

Live Streaming: FanCode

AJH vs COL, Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch is batting-friendly, so batters should have no trouble scoring runs. This wicket has provided high-scoring games, like in the last game, where both teams scored over 300.

Fans can expect another high-scoring game, with pacers being effective with the new ball, which should move around a bit, especially under the lights.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: 3

Matches Won by team bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 252

Average second innings score: 210

AJH vs COL Probable Playing XIs

Ajman Heroes Team News

No major injury concerns

Ajman Heroes Probable Playing XI

Nawab Adnan ul Mulk (c), Ankur Sangwan, Ansar Khan, Jeevan Gangadharan, Khalid Shah (wk), Mohammed Ajmal, Nasir Aziz, Rahul Chopra, Sagar Kalyan, Usman Mani, Harshit Kaushik

Colatta Chocolates Team News

No major injury concerns

Colatta Chocolates Probable Playing XI

Renjith Mani (c), Akhil Das, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Krishna Chandran, Krishna Kumar Ramakrishnan, Manpreet Singh, Nikhil Srinivasan, Shyam Ramesh, Taimoor Ali, Vishnu Ramesh (wk), Muhammad Zeeshan Butt

Today’s AJH vs COL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Vishnu Ramesh (90 runs in three matches, Average: 30.00)

He has played well in the tournament and is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick. He has amassed 90 runs at an average of 30.00 in three games.

Top Batter Pick

Ansar Khan (107 runs in three matches)

He has had a great season, scoring 107 runs in three games at an average of 53.50, making him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jeevan Gangadharan (74 runs and 4 wickets in three matches)

He has impressed with his all-round performances, scoring 74 runs at an average of 37.00 and taking four wickets in three games. He could be a valuable pick im your AJH vs COL Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Gopakumar Gopalkrishnan (Seven wickets in three matches; Average: 15.14)

Gopalkrishnan is COL's leading wicket-taker in the Bukhatir 50 overs league, taking seven wickets at an average of 15.14 in three games. He's undoubtedly a must-have in your fantasy team.

AJH vs COL match captain and vice-captain choices

Manpreet Singh

He has impressed with his all-round performances, scoring 11 runs and taking seven wickets while being economical in three games. Given his form and experience, Singh could be a good addition in your AJH vs COL Dream11 fantasy team.

Renjith Mani

Mani is an experienced all-rounder who can win games with both bat and ball. He has scored 55 runs and taken four wickets in three games. Considering his fine form, he's an excellent choice for vice-captaincy in your AJH vs COL Dream11 fantasy team.

Five Must-picks with player stats for AJH vs COL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Sagar Kalyan 88 runs & 2 wickets in 3 games Manpreet Singh Seven wickets in 3 games Gopalkrishnan Seven wickets in 3 games Harshit Kaushik Seven wickets in 3 games Rahul Chopra 143 runs in 3 games

AJH vs COL Match Expert Tips, Bukhatir 50 overs League 2022

With his ability to move the new ball and hold his own at the death, Harshit Kaushik is proving to be a lethal bowler in the tournament. He has scalped seven wickets at an average of 15.42 in three games, making him an excellent choice in your multiple fantasy team and a decent captaincy pick.

AJH vs COL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

AJH vs COL Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Vishnu Ramesh

Batters: Rahul Chopra, Sagar Kalyan, Manpreet Singh

All-Rounders: Jeevan Gangadharan (c), Renjith Mani (vc), Mohammed Ajmal

Bowlers: Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Shyam Ramesh, Usman Mani, Harshit Kaushik

AJH vs COL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

AJH vs COL Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Vishnu Ramesh

Batters: Rahul Chopra, Ansar Khan, Manpreet Singh

All-Rounders: Jeevan Gangadharan, Renjith Mani, Mohammed Ajmal

Bowlers: Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan (vc), Shyam Ramesh, Ankur Sangwan, Harshit Kaushik (c)

