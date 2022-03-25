AJH vs DCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 7

Ajman Heroes (AJH) will lock horns with DCC Starlets (DCS) in the seventh match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday.

Ajman Heroes are 17th in the points table, having lost their last match against Brother Gas by 27 runs. DCC Starlets, on the other hand, will be hoping to kick off their Sharjah Ramadan T20 League campaign on a winning note on Friday.

AJH vs DCS Probable Playing 11 Today

AJH XI

Faisal Qazi, Faizan Sheikh, Adnan Ul Mulk, Syed Haider Shah, Sanchit Sharma, Shahrukh Sheikh, Faisal Baig, Ibtisham Sait, Adnan Khan (WK), Nasir Aziz, Muzammil Khan.

DCS XI

Ahaan Fernandes, Tanish Suri (WK), Shrey Sethi, Darshan Pagarani, Rameez Shahzad, Harshit Seth, Qais Farooq, Nilansh Keswani, Ronak Panoly, Jash Giyanani, Adithya Shetty.

Match Details

AJH vs DCS, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 7

Date and Time: 25th March 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at Sharjah Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly. Although there will be some help on offer for the spinners, the seamers will have to bowl tight lines to keep the run flow in check. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games at the venue being 160 runs.

Today’s AJH vs DCS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Adnan Khan: Khan scored 15 runs at a strike rate of 166.67 in the last match. He can provide you with some valuable fantasy points in Friday's contest.

Batters

Rameez Shahzad: Shahzad is a reliable top-order batter for DCC Starlets who can score some quick-fire runs on Friday.

Adnan ul Mulk: Adnan scored 26 runs at a strike rate of 166.67 in the last match. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Sanchit Sharma: Sharma scored 15 runs and scalped a wicket in the last match. He can play an important role for Ajman Heroes today.

Nilansh Keswani: Keswani is a quality all-rounder who can effectively contribute with both the bat and ball.

Bowlers

Harshit Seth: Seth will lead the DCC Starlets' bowling attack on Friday. He can trouble the Ajman batters with his sharp bowling.

Faisal Baig: Baig scalped two wickets at an economy rate of 7.00 in the last match, while also scoring 45 runs. He is surely a must-have pick for this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in AJH vs DCS Dream11 prediction team

Faisal Baig (AJH) - 120 points

Ibtisham Sait (AJH) - 68 points

Sanchit Sharma (AJH) - 40 points

Adnan ul Mulk (AJH) - 33 points

Adnan Khan (AJH) - 22 points

Important Stats for AJH vs DCS Dream11 prediction team

Faisal Baig: 45 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 140.63 and ER - 7.00

Ibtisham Sait: 15 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 166.67 and ER - 13.33

Sanchit Sharma: 1 wicket in 1 match; ER - 9.50

Adnan ul Mulk: 26 runs in 1 match; SR - 104.00

Adnan Khan: 15 runs in 1 match; SR - 166.67

AJH vs DCS Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T20 League)

AJH vs DCS Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adnan Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Ahaan Fernandes, Shahrukh Sheikh, Adnan ul Mulk, Nasir Aziz, Sanchit Sharma, Nilansh Keswani, Harshit Seth, Faisal Baig, Ibtisham Sait.

Captain: Rameez Shahzad. Vice-captain: Nilansh Keswani.

AJH vs DCS Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adnan Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Ahaan Fernandes, Shahrukh Sheikh, Nasir Aziz, Ronak Panoly, Nilansh Keswani, Adithya Shetty, Jash Giyanani, Harshit Seth, Faisal Baig.

Captain: Nilansh Keswani. Vice-captain: Nasir Aziz.

Edited by Samya Majumdar