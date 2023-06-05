AJH vs DEF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Ajman T10 2023, Match 1

The Ajman Heroes (AJH) will go up against the Pindi Boys Defender CC (DEF) in the opening match at the Eden Gardens in Ajman on Monday, June 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AJH vs DEF Dream11 prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Ajman Heroes will be looking forward to starting this year's tournament on a high note by winning this match. The Pindi Boys Defender CC, on the other hand, too will be looking to win this match to set the way for the tournament ahead.

Jeevan Gangadharan and Saqib Mahmood could be the leading performers from their respective teams.

AJH vs DEF Match Details

The first match of the Ajman T10 2023 will be played on June 5 at the Eden Gardens, Ajman on Monday, June 5, at 08:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

.AJH vs DEF, Ajman T10 2023, Match 1

Date and Time: June 5, 2023, 08:00 pm IST

Venue: Eden Gardens in Ajman, Monday

AJH vs DEF Pitch Report

The pitch at the Eden Gardens is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball.

Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 148 runs.

AJH vs DEF Form Guide (Ajman T10)

AJH: NA

DEF: NA

AJH vs DEF probable playing 11s for today’s match

AJH Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

AJH Probable Playing 11

Rahul Chopra, Adnan Arif, Jeevan Gangadharan, Usman Mani, Mohammad Ajmal, Nasir Aziz, Zohaib Gujjar, Ankur Sangwan, Muhammad Uzair, Khalid Shah, and Sagar Kalyan.

DEF Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

DEF Probable Playing 11

Shahbaz Ali, Saqib Mahmood, Salman Babar, Sajjad Malook, Farhan Ahmed, Sana Bhatti, Babar Ghazanfar, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Ali Abid, Muhammad Yasir Maharvi, and Saqib Manshad.

AJH vs DEF Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Khalid Shah (162 matches, 2945 runs, Strike Rate: 137.23)

Khalid has scored over 2945 runs at a strike rate of 137.23 in 162 matches. He is also a safe option behind the stumps and can help you fetch hefty points.

Top Batter Pick

Rahul Chopra (199 matches, 5593 runs and 21 wickets, Strike Rate: 138.44 and Economy Rate: 7.25)

Rahul has smashed 5593 runs at a strike rate of 138.44 in 199 matches, while also taking 21 wickets. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jeevan Gangadharan (415 matches, 13671 runs and 412 wickets, Strike Rate: 158.23 and Economy Rate: 7.64)

Jeevan is a very experienced player who has played over 415 matches in his career. He has amassed 13671 runs while scalping 412 wickets and can be an important pick.

Top Bowler Pick

Nasir Aziz (121 matches, 791 runs and 124 wickets, Strike Rate: 105.47 and Economy Rate: 7.72)

Nasir should be the pick among the bowlers, having scalped 124 wickets in 121 matches. He has also scored 791 runs and could come in handy.

AJH vs DEF match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Jeevan Gangadharan

Gangadharan is the ideal candidate for captaincy roles due to his regular all-round performances. He has smashed 13671 runs while picking up 412 wickets in 415 matches

Saqib Mahmood

Saqib can be another great alternative to lead your fantasy team. He has scored 2441 runs at a strike rate of 141.43 in 93 matches.

5 Must-pick players with stats for AJH vs DEF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Khalid Shah - 2945 runs in 162 matches

Rahul Chopra - 5593 runs in 199 matches

Jeevan Gangadharan - 13671 runs and 412 wickets in 415 matches

Nasir Aziz - 791 runs and 124 wickets in 121 matches

Ankur Sangwan - 119 wickets in 87 matches

AJH vs DEF match expert tips

Jeevan Gangadharan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this AJH vs DEF match, click here!

AJH vs DEF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Head to Head League

AJH vs DEF Dream11 Prediction - Ajman T10

AJH vs DEF Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Khalid Shah

Batters: Rizwan Amanat Ali, Ali Abid, Rahul Chopra, Sagar Kalyan

All-rounders: Shahbaz Ali, Saqib Mahmood, Sajjad Malook, Jeevan Gangadharan

Bowlers: Muhammad Yasir Maharvi, Nasir Aziz

AJH vs DEF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Grand League

AJH vs DEF Dream11 Prediction - Ajman T10

AJH vs DEF Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Khalid Shah

Batters: Rizwan Amanat Ali, Sagar Kalyan, Babar Ghazanfar

All-rounders: Shahbaz Ali, Saqib Mahmood, Sajjad Malook, Jeevan Gangadharan

Bowlers: Muhammad Yasir Maharvi, Ankur Sangwan, Saqib Manshad

