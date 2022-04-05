AJH vs DUA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 19

Ajman Heroes (AJH) will lock horns with the Dubai Aviators (DUA) in the 19th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Ajman Heroes are 14th in the standings after losing their first two matches. They will head into today's fixture on the back of a 23-run loss at the hands of DCC Starlets. Dubai Aviators, on the other hand, are rock-bottom in the standings after losing their opening match against Colatta Chocolates by nine wickets.

AJH vs DUA Probable Playing 11 Today

AJH XI

Adnan ul Mulk (C), Adnan Khan (WK), Sheridan Hadfield, Faisal Baig, Adnan Arif, Sheldon Dcruz, Nasir Aziz, Ibtisham Sait, Charith Nirmal, Sanchit Sharma, Yash Jai Kumar.

DUA XI

Mohammed Shihan Faris (WK), Ridge Menzes, Azlam Azeez, Rahul Kataria, Sunny Ravikumar, Chetan Rane (C), Azim Golandaz, Rohit Sharma, Sihab Mohammed, Sourav Shah, Sagheer Hussain.

Match Details

AJH vs DUA, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 19

Date and Time: 5th April 2022, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has dramatically favored the bowlers in the last couple of matches. While the sluggishness of the pitch has assisted the bowlers, the batters have struggled to put healthy totals on the board. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 138 runs.

Today’s AJH vs DUA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Adnan Khan: Although Khan has underperformed so far in the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, he is expected to bounce back and contribute well in Tuesday's contest.

Batters

Adnan ul Mulk: Ajman Heroes' Adnan is a top-quality batter who can score some quick-fire runs early on in the innings. He has scored 30 runs in two matches.

Azlam Azeez: Azeez has scored 36 runs at a strike rate of 128.57 in one match. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Nasir Aziz: Aziz has two wickets to his name in two matches. He can provide you with some valuable fantasy points on Tuesday.

Sheldon Dcruz: Dcruz has smashed 59 runs at a strike rate of 147.50 in two matches. He can prove to be a great utility pick for this game.

Bowlers

Faisal Baig: Baig has scored 61 runs and scalped two wickets in two outings. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Ibtisham Sait: Sait has picked up three wickets while also scoring 24 runs in two matches. He will lead Ajman Heroes' bowling attack on Tuesday.

Top 5 best players to pick in AJH vs DUA Dream11 prediction team

Faisal Baig (AJH) - 144 points

Ibtisham Sait (AJH) - 141 points

Sheldon Dcruz (AJH) - 96 points

Sanchit Sharma (AJH) - 85 points

Nasir Aziz (AJH) - 60 points

Important Stats for AJH vs DUA Dream11 prediction team

Faisal Baig: 61 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 152.50 and ER - 7.25

Ibtisham Sait: 24 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 92.31 and ER - 9.71

Sheldon Dcruz: 59 runs in 2 matches; SR - 147.50

Sanchit Sharma: 2 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 9.38

Nasir Aziz: 2 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 8.13

AJH vs DUA Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T20 League)

AJH vs DUA Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adnan Khan, Adnan ul Mulk, Chetan Rane, Azlam Azeez, Ridge Menzes, Nasir Aziz, Azim Golandaz, Sheldon Dcruz, Faisal Baig, Sunny Ravikumar, Ibtisham Sait.

Captain: Faisal Baig. Vice-captain: Chetan Rane.

AJH vs DUA Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adnan Khan, Adnan ul Mulk, Chetan Rane, Ridge Menzes, Nasir Aziz, Sanchit Sharma, Azim Golandaz, Sheridan Hadfield, Faisal Baig, Sagheer Hussain, Ibtisham Sait.

Captain: Faisal Baig. Vice-captain: Nasir Aziz.

Edited by Samya Majumdar