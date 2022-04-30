AJH vs FDD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, Plate Quarter-Final 2

Plate quarter-final 2 of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will see Fair Deal Defenders (FDD) lock horns with the Ajman Heroes (AJH) at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah on Saturday.

Ajman Heroes have underwhelmed in the Sharjah T10 League, unable to string in good performances. However, the Heroes come into the game on the back of a good five-run win over V Eleven. They now come across Fair Deal Defenders, who have also won one in three. The Defenders have got a decent roster filled with youth and experience, holding them in good stead. With both teams eager to get an all-important win, an intriguing game beckons in Sharjah.

AJH vs FDD Probable Playing 11 Today

FDD XI

Muhammad Imran OD (wk), Wajid Khan, Suleman Khalid, Saud Afzal, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Sayed M Saqlain, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Salman Babar, Adeel Hanif, Farhan Ahmad and Muhammad Yasir (c).

AJH XI

Adnan ul Mulk Nawab (c), Faizan Sheikh, Adnan Arif, Faisal Baig, Sheldon D'Cruz, Nasir Aziz, Adnaan Khan (wk), Wajahat Rasool, Ibtisham Sait, Charith Nirmal and Nav Pabreja.

Match Details

AJH vs FDD, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Plate Quarter-final 2

Date and Time: 30th April 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards in Sharjah with there being little room for error for the bowlers. The batters should enjoy the ball skidding onto the bat under the lights, with the dew factor also helping their cause. There won't be much help on offer for the bowlers, who will need to vary their pace accordingly. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 100 being the bare minimum at the venue.

Today’s AJH vs FDD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Imran OD: Although Mohammad Imran OD has been decent at the top of the Defenders' batting unit, he is due for a big score. Capable of batting deep and scoring quick runs, Imran should be a fine addition to your AJH vs FDD Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Adnan Nawab: Adnan Nawab has led his troops well in the Sharjah T10 League, but his batting returns haven't been too impressive. While Nawab adds value with the ball as well, it is his batting prowess that will be key. Given his ability and experience, he is a must-have in your AJH vs FDD Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Nasir Aziz: Nasir Aziz has blown hot and cold in the tournament despite showing glimpses of his ability with both the bat and ball. While he didn't have the best of outings in the previous game, Aziz could be backed to put in a good performance today.

Bowler

Nav Pabreja: Nav Pabreja has done well with the new ball, getting it to swing around and picking up wickets as well. Pabreja can more than hold his own in the death as well, holding him in good stead ahead of the game.

Top 3 best players to pick in AJH vs FDD Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Imran (FDD)

Nasir Aziz (AJH)

Muhammad Saghir Khan (FDD)

Important stats for AJH vs FDD Dream11 prediction team

Wajahat Rasool - 38(14) and 3/16 vs V Eleven in the previous game

Nav Pabreja - 2-1-16-0 vs V Eleven in the previous game

Muhammad Saghir Khan - 21(7) and 2-0-14-0 vs Brother Gas in the previous game

AJH vs FDD Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T10 League)

AJH vs FDD Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Imran, A ul Mulk, W Khan, A Arif, S Afzal, N Aziz, S M Saqlain, W Rasool, N Pabreja, A Hanif and I Sait.

Captain: W Khan. Vice-captain: W Rasool.

AJH vs FDD Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Imran, A ul Mulk, W Khan, S DCruz, S Afzal, N Aziz, S M Yasir, W Rasool, N Pabreja, A Hanif and I Sait.

Captain: W Rasool. Vice-captain: S Afzal.

