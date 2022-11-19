AJH vs FPD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report the ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 34

Ajman Heroes will take on Foot Print Defenders (AJH vs FPD) in the 34th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League on Saturday, November 19. The ICC Academy in Dubai will host this match.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the AJH vs FPD Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Ajman Heroes are currently sixth in the Group A points table, having won their opening match against Infusion Invergy Lions by 28 runs.

Foot Print Defenders, on the other hand, have lost two matches and are seventh in the Group A points table. They fell to a 131-run defeat in their last match against Gallion CKT Club.

AJH vs FPD Match Details

The 34th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on November 19 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 5:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Ajman Heroes vs Foot Print Defenders, ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 34.

Date and Time: November 19, 2022, 5:30 pm IST.

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai.

AJH vs FPD Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy in Dubai is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Four out of the last five matches played here have been won by the team batting first.

Last Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by team batting first: 4.

Matches won by team bowling first: 1.

Average first innings score: 190.

Average second innings score: 160.

AJH vs FPD Form Guide (Last 2 matches)

Ajman Heroes: W.

Foot Print Defenders: L-L.

AJH vs FPD probable playing 11s for today’s match

AJH Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Ajman Heroes.

AJH Probable Playing 11

Nasir Aziz, Faizan Sheikh, Ibthisam Sait, Ankur Sangwan, Rahul Chopra (WK), Sagar Kalyan, Muhammad Yasir Mahravi, Adnan Arif (C), Mohammed Ajmal, Sultan Ahmed, Saqib Ali.

FPD Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Foot Print Defenders.

FPD Probable Playing 11

Asfandyar Khan, Hassan Khan II, Mushtaq Khan, Faisur Ur Rehman, Sheraz Sarfraz (C), Ayush Roy, Zayn Raza, Muhammad Jawad Ullah, Midhun Madhusudhan, Salman Hashim, Shahzaib Alam.

AJH vs FPD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Rahul Chopra (One match, 19 runs, Strike Rate: 105.56)

Rahul Chopra performed decently in the opening match, scoring 19 runs at a strike rate of 105.56. He can also help you fetch some valuable points from behind the stumps.

Top Batter pick

Sagar Kalyan (One match, 31 runs, Strike Rate: 134.78)

Sagar Kalyan played a match-winning innings of 31 runs in the last match at a strike rate of 134.78. He is surely a must-have pick in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Adnan Arif (One match, 42 runs and three wickets, Strike Rate: 182.61)

Adnan Arif is a wonderful all-rounder who will be hoping to have a major say on this game’s proceedings. He scored 42 runs at a strike rate of 182.61 in the opening match.

Top Bowler pick

Zayn Raza (One match, one wicket and four runs, Economy Rate: 14.75 and Strike Rate: 133.33)

Zayn Raza has scalped one wicket in one match, while scoring four runs. He can prove to be a great utility pick on Saturday.

AJH vs FPD match captain and vice-captain choices

Adnan Arif

Adnan Arif could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team due to his all-round abilities. He scored 42 runs at a strike rate of 182.61 in the opening match.

Sagar Kalyan

Sagar Kalyan is a terrific player who is expected to be at his best in this game. He scored 31 runs in the last match at a strike rate of 134.78.

5 Must-picks with players stats for AJH vs FPD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sheraz Sarfraz: 80 runs in two matches.

Shahzaib Alam: 69 runs and one wicket in two matches.

Wajahat Rasool: 13 runs and two wickets in one match.

Sultan Ahmed: 11 runs and two wickets in one match.

Santosh Roy: 69 runs in two matches.

AJH vs FPD match expert tips

Wajahat Rasool could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been on top of his game with the bat.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this AJH vs FPD match, click here!

AJH vs FPD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 34, Head to Head League

Ajman Heroes vs Foot Print Defenders Dream11 Prediction - ICCA Arabian T20 League

Ajman Heroes vs Foot Print Defenders Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Rahul Chopra.

Batters: Sagar Kalyan, Sheraz Sarfraz, Shahzaib Alam, Khalid Shah.

All-rounders: Santosh Roy, Adnan Arif, Wajahat Rasool.

Bowlers: Zayn Raza, Sultan Ahmed, Sanchit Sharma.

AJH vs FPD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 34, Grand League

Ajman Heroes vs Foot Print Defenders Dream11 Prediction - ICCA Arabian T20 League

Ajman Heroes vs Foot Print Defenders Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Rahul Chopra.

Batters: Khalid Shah, Shahzaib Alam, Mohammed Ajmal, Salman Hashim.

All-rounders: Santosh Roy, Adnan Arif, Wajahat Rasool.

Bowlers: Sanchit Sharma, Zayn Raza, Nasir Aziz.

Poll : 0 votes