AJH vs GCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report the ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 38

Ajman Heroes (AJH) will take on Galion CKT Club (GCC) in the 38th game of the ICCA Arabian T20 League at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Monday (November 21). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the AJH vs GCC Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Ajman have won two games and are third in the Pool A points table. They won their last match against FPD by seven wickets. Galion, meanwhile, have won two of their four games and are fourth in the standings. They won their last match against IIL by two runs.

AJH vs GCC Match Details

The 38th game of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on November 21 at the ICC Academy in Dubai at 10:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.

Match: AJH vs GCC, ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 38

Date and Time: November 21, 2022; 10:30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

AJH vs GCC Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy in Dubai is a batting paradise. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, batters should be able to play shots on the up. Three of the five games here have been won by the team batting first.

Last Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 190

Average second innings score: 160

AJH vs GCC Form Guide (Last 2 matches)

Ajman Heroes: W-W

Galion CKT Club: W-W

AJH vs GCC probable playing XIs for today’s match

AJH Injury/Team News

No major injury update

AJH Probable Playing XI

Nasir Aziz, Faizan Sheikh, Ibthisam Sait, Ankur Sangwan, Rahul Chopra, Sagar Kalyan, Muhammad Yasir Mahravi, Adnan Arif(C), Mohammed Ajmal, Sultan Ahmed, Saqib Ali

GCC Injury/Team News

No major injury update

GCC Probable Playing XI

Usman Khan, Safeer Tariq, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Israr Ahmed, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Saifullah Noor, Ahsan Shehzad, Amjad Gul, Rehan Shah, Abdul Malik, Mudassar Ali.

AJH vs GCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Safeer Tariq (5 match, 133 runs, Strike Rate: 158.33)

Tariq has scored 133 runs at a strike rate of 158.33. He's one of his team's most promising prospects and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show with the bat.

Top Batter pick

Sagar Kalyan (2 matches, 62 runs, Strike Rate: 163.16)

Kalyan is a terrific player who's expected to be at his best in this game. He has registered 62 runs in two games at a strike rate of over 163.

Top All-rounder pick

Amjad Gul-II (5 matches, 196 runs, Strike Rate: 183.18)

Gul is a wonderful all-rounder who will hope to have a say on proceedings. He has scored 196 runs at a strike rate of 183.18 in five games.

Top Bowler pick

Saifullah Noor (4 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 9.00)

Noor's bowling has been disciplined, and he has got frequent breakthroughs. He has scalped five wickets at an economy rate of 9.00 in four games.

AJH vs GCC match captain and vice-captain choices

Amjad Gul-II

Gul could be a brilliant pick for captaincy in your fantasy team due to his all-round abilities. He has scored 196 runs at a strike rate of 183.18 in five games.

Sagar Kalyan

Kalyan has scored 62 runs in two games at a strike rate of 163.16. He's a quality batter who could prove to be a great differential captaincy choice.

Five Must-picks with players stats for AJH vs GCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Usman Khan-II 323 runs in 4 matches

Amjad Gul-II 196 runs in 5 matches

Muzamil Khan 6 wickets in 2 matches

Safeer Tariq 133 runs in 5 matches

Saifullah Noor 5 wickets in 4 matches

AJH vs GCC Match Expert Tips

Sheraz Sarfraz could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he has been on top of his game with the bat.

Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more expert tips and suggestions on this AJH vs GCC match, click here.

AJH vs GCC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 38, Head-to-Head League

AJH vs GCC Dream11 Prediction - ICCA Arabian T20 League

AJH vs GCC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Safeer Tariq

Batters: Usman Khan-II, Sagar Kalyan, Mohammed Ajmal, Khalid Shah

All-rounders: Amjad Gul-II, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Wajahat Rasool

Bowlers: Saifullah Noor, Ankur Sangwan, Muzamil Khan

AJH vs GCC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 38, Grand League

AJH vs GCC Dream11 Prediction - ICCA Arabian T20 League

AJH vs GCC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Rahul Chopra

Batters: Khalid Shah, Usman Khan-II, Sagar Kalyan, Israr Ahmed

All-rounders: Muhammad Rehan Shah, Adnan Arif, Amjad Gul-II

Bowlers: Ankur Sangwan, Mudassar Ali, Sanchit Sharma.

