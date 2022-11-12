AJH vs IIL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022, Match 28

Ajman Heroes (AJH) will square off against Infusion Invergy Lions (IIL) in Match 28 of the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022 at ICC Academy in Dubai on Saturday, November 12. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the AJH vs IIL Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 28.

This will be the first match of the campaign for Ajman Heroes. They will be looking to begin things on a strong note. Infusion Invergy Lions, on the other hand, have already played four games out of which they have won twice and lost as many. They won their last match against Rajkot Thunder by a huge margin of nine wickets.

AJH vs IIL Match Details, Match 28

The Match 28 of ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022 will be played on November 12 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 10.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AJH vs IIL, ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022, Match 28

Date and Time: November 12, 2022, 10.30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

AJH vs IIL Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy has favored the batters in this format of the game. The ball comes nicely on to the bat, which has allowed the batters to play with free hands. The boundaries are also short and bowlers need to be at their best and most disciplined.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 155.8

Average second innings score: 145.4

AJH vs IIL Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Ajman Heroes: NA

Infusion Invergy Lions: W-L-W-L

AJH vs IIL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Ajman Heroes Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Ajman Heroes Probable Playing 11

Faizan Sheikh, Ibthisam Sait, Muhammad Yasir Mahravi, Adnan Arif, Sheldon Dcruz, Khalid Shah, Rahul Chopra, Sagar Kalyan, Wajahat Butt, Nasir Aziz (C), and Muzamil Khan.

Infusion Invergy Lions Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Infusion Invergy Lions Probable Playing 11

Syed Muhammad-Danish, Amin Khan-l, Deepak Pandey-l(C), Bijay Chhetri, Deepak Kumar Bhartiya, Waqas Tariq, Ateeq Shabbir, Usama Ahmed, Aqeel Shabbir, Haseeb Ur Rehman, and Bilal Sheikh.

AJH vs IIL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

H Ur Rehman (2 matches, 26 runs, Average: 26.00)

H Ur Rehman is a great choice for the wicketkeeper slot of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has smacked 26 runs in two matches.

Top Batter pick

N Ahmed (1 match, 2 wickets)

Despite being listed as a batter, N Ahmed has performed well with the ball. He has scalped two wickets in one game.

Top All-rounder pick

W Tariq (3 matches, 117 runs and 1 wicket)

W Tariq has been a valuable all-rounder for his team. In three matches, he has amassed 117 runs at a strike rate of close to 163 and has also taken a wicket.

Top Bowler pick

E Siddiq (2 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.38)

E Siddiq is the joint highest wicket-taker for his side. He has scalped five wickets in two matches at a strong economy of 7.38.

AJH vs IIL match captain and vice-captain choices

M Anwar Khan

M Anwar Khan is the highest run-scorer for his team in the tournament. He has amassed 213 runs at an average of 106.50. He has also picked up two wickets and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your AJH vs IIL Dream11 Fantasy Team.

M Omer

M Omer is a wonderful all-rounder who has been in strong form. He has slammed 100 runs at a strike rate of 153.85 and has also picked up five wickets at an average of 15.40.

5 Must-picks with players stats for AJH vs IIL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points M Anwar Khan 213 runs and 2 wickets 362 points M Omer 100 runs and 5 wickets 290 points W Tariq 117 runs and 1 wicket 207 points E Siddiq 5 wickets 159 points

AJH vs IIL match expert tips

M Anwar Khan has been in fluent touch with the bat and he is a must-have pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

AJH vs IIL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 28, Head to Head League

AJH vs IIL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: H Ur Rehman, K Shah

Batters: M Anwar Khan, N Ahmed, D Khan

All-rounders: M Omer, W Tariq, A ul Mulk

Bowlers: E Siddiq, M Ajmal, N Aziz

AJH vs IIL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 28, Grand League

AJH vs IIL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: H Ur Rehman, K Shah

Batters: M Anwar Khan, W Rasool, D Khan

All-rounders: M Omer, W Tariq, S Danish

Bowlers: E Siddiq, M Ajmal, N Aziz

