AJH vs RJT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Plate Semi-final 2

The second Plate semi-final of the Bukhatir T10 League 2022 will see Ajman Heroes (AJH) take on the Rajkot Thunders (RJT) at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah on Monday, July 18.

Ajman Heroes have flaterred to deceive in the competition with their big guns Khalid Shah and Rahul Chopra unable to step up in the crunch moments. However, they have a decent roster with a good blend of youth and experience to fall back on. They face a resourceful Rajkot Thunders side who impressed despite losing to the Interglobe Marine in their previous game. Although they lack the experience, the Thunders will fancy their chances of a win in what should be a cracking game in Sharjah.

AJH vs RJT Probable Playing 11 Today

AJH XI

Sagar Kalyan, Adnan Arif, Khalid Shah, Rahul Chopra (wk), Mohammed Ajmal, Wajahat Rasool, Adnan ul Mulk Nawab (c), Nasir Aziz, Ankur Sangwan and Muhammad Uzair.

RJT XI

Ameya Soman, Banty Nandy, Francois Lombaed, Gurdip Virdi, Rohit Karanjkar, Dipesh Rajor, Keshav Sharma, Waqas Ilyas (wk), Mitesh Tharki, Hardik Patel and Pritesh Anadkat (c).

Match Details

AJH vs RJT, Bukhatir T10 League 2022, 2nd Plate Semi-Final

Date and Time: 18th July 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is expected in Sharjah despite this being the second game of the day. The new ball should move around a bit, especially under the lights, keeping the batters on their toes. However, they should enjoy the ball skidding onto the bat, with the dimensions of the ground also favoring them. A change of pace will be key in the backend of the innings, with dew likely to play a part as well. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 100 being par at the venue.

Today’s AJH vs RJT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ameya Soman: Ameya Soman has blown hot and cold for the Thunders, unable to convert his starts into big ones. He is a skilled batter who can clear the boundary at will and also adds value with his keeping skills. With the Thunders opener due for a big one, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Adnan Arif: Like Ameya Soman, Adnan Arif has also underwhelmed a touch in the Bukhatir T10 League 2022. While he has looked good on a couple of occasions, Arif has not been able to kick on in the middle overs. Given his talent and experience, Arif could be a good addition to your AJH vs RJT Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Nasir Aziz: Nasir Aziz is an experienced campaigner who can win games with both the bat and ball. His previous game saw him score a blistering cameo and also hold his own with the ball against the Fair Deal Defenders. With Aziz in fine form coming into the game, he is a must-have in your AJH vs RJT Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Hardik Patel: Hardik Patel has not been in the best of form for the Rajkot Thunders, proving to be a touch expensive in this tournament. Regardless, he is a skillful bowler who can move the new ball and hold his own in the death overs. With the conditions also suiting him early on, he could be backed to pick up a wicket or two today.

Top 3 best players to pick in AJH vs RJT Dream11 prediction team

Nasir Aziz (AJH)

Ameya Soman (RJT)

Keshav Sharma (RJT)

Important stats for AJH vs RJT Dream11 prediction team

Banty Nandy - 79 runs in 3 Bukhatir T10 League innings, Average: 26.33

Keshav Sharma - 40(22) and 1/14 vs Interglobe Marine in previous match

Nasir Aziz - 24(10) and 2/13 vs Fair Deal Defenders in previous match

AJH vs RJT Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T10 League)

AJH vs RJT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Bukhatir T10 League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Shah, R Chopra, A Soman, S Kalyan, A Arif, G Virdi, N Aziz, K Sharma, A Sangwan, H Patel and D Rajgor.

Captain: R Chopra. Vice-captain: K Sharma.

AJH vs RJT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Bukhatir T10 League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Shah, R Chopra, B Nandy, S Kalyan, A Arif, R Karanjkar, N Aziz, K Sharma, A Sangwan, H Patel and D Rajgor.

Captain: K Sharma. Vice-captain: K Shah.

