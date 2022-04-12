AJH vs RKE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Plate Quarter-final 4

Ajman Heroes (AJH) will lock horns with Rehan Khan Events (RKE) in the fourth Plate quarter-final of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Wednesday.

Ajman Heroes are fifth in the Group D & E standings, winning one out of their three games. They defeated the Dubai Aviators by 64 runs in their last match. Rehan Khan Events have also managed to win only one out of their three matches and find themselves languishing at the bottom of the Group B points table. They won their last game against the Dubai Aviators by four wickets.

AJH vs RKE Probable Playing 11 Today

AJH XI

Adnan ul Mulk (C), Adnan Khan (WK), Sheridan Hadfield, Faisal Baig, Adnan Arif, Sheldon Dcruz, Nasir Aziz, Ibtisham Sait, Charith Nirmal, Sanchit Sharma, Yash Jai Kumar.

RKE XI

Vinod Raghavan, Muhammad Faheem Farham (WK), Bipin Soneji, Mohsin Raza, Rehan Khan, Muzamil Khan, Sarmad Khan, Arjun Subramanyam, Wasee Ur Rehman, Irfan Muhammad, Syed Asif Raza.

Match Details

AJH vs RKE, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Plate Quarter-final 4

Date and Time: 13th April 2022, 01:15 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has dramatically favored the bowlers in the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League. While the sluggishness of the pitch has assisted the bowlers, the batters have struggled to shift gears. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 124 runs.

Today’s AJH vs RKE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Adnan Khan: Although Khan has underperformed in the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League so far, he is expected to bounce back and contribute well in Wednesday's contest.

Batters

Vinod Raghavan: Amjan Heroes' Raghavan is a top-quality batter who has scored 44 runs at a strike rate of 122.22 in four matches.

Sheldon Dcruz: Dcruz has scored 112 runs at a strike rate of 160.00 in three matches and could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Sanchit Sharma: Sharma has scalped four wickets at an economy rate of 7.54 in three matches. He can provide you with some valuable fantasy points on Wednesday.

Muzamil Khan: Khan has smashed 101 runs while also picking up four wickets in three matches. He is a good captaincy choice for this game.

Bowlers

Wasee ur Rehman: Rehman has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 8.82 in four matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Faisal Baig: Biag has scalped four wickets at an economy rate of 5.83 in three matches in addition to scoring 63 runs. He will lead Ajman Heroes' bowling attack on Wednesday.

Top 5 best players to pick in AJH vs RKE Dream11 prediction team

Muzamil Khan (RKE) - 375 points

Rehan Khan (RKE) - 285 points

Faisal Baig (AJH) - 242 points

Sanchit Sharma (AJH) - 191 points

Sheldon Dcruz (AJH) - 176 points

Important Stats for AJH vs RKE Dream11 prediction team

Muzamil Khan: 101 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 157.81 and ER - 6.33

Rehan Khan: 104 runs in 4 matches; SR - 136.84

Faisal Baig: 63 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 140.00 and ER - 5.83

Sanchit Sharma: 4 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 7.54

Sheldon Dcruz: 112 runs in 3 matches; SR - 160.00

AJH vs RKE Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T20 League)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adnan Khan, Adnan ul Mulk, Vinod Raghavan, Sheldon Dcruz, Nasir Aziz, Sanchit Sharma, Muzamil Khan, Rehan Khan, Wasee ur Rehman, Faisal Baig, Ibtisham Sait.

Captain: Rehan Khan. Vice-captain: Muzamil Khan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adnan Khan, Adnan Arif, Sarmad Khan, Sheldon Dcruz, Nasir Aziz, Sanchit Sharma, Muzamil Khan, Rehan Khan, Wasee ur Rehman, Faisal Baig, Ibtisham Sait.

Captain: Muzamil Khan. Vice-captain: Rehan Khan.

