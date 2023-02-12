AJH vs SVD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 19

The Ajman Heroes (AJH) will lock horns with the Seven Districts (SVD) in the 19th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League on Sunday, February 12. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the AJH vs SVD Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs and the pitch report.

Ajman Heroes will be playing their first match in the tournament. Meanwhile, the Seven Districts have already played two matches in the tournament and have lost one of them, while the other has ended in no result.

Both teams will be looking to win the match and carry the momentum forward in the tournament.

AJH vs SVD Match Details

The 19th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on February 12 at the ICC Academy in Dubai at 4.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: AJH vs SVD, ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 19

Date and Time: February 12, 2023, 4.30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

AJH vs SVD Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy will be good for batting. The batters will be able to play their shots through the line and accelerate from the very beginning of the innings. We expect a high-scoring thriller.

AJH vs SVD Probable Playing XIs for today's match

AJH Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

AJH Probable Playing XI

Khalid Shah, Sagar Kalyan, Adnan Arif, Ibthisam Salt, Faizan Sheikh, Adnan ul Mulk, Jeevan Gangadharan, Mohd-Usman Mani, Muzamil Qasim Khan, Muhammad Sameer Chand, and Sanchit Sharma.

SVD Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SVD Probable Playing XI

Farman Ali, Muhammad Kasif-II, Wahab Hassan, Lahiru Sandaruwan-I, Tharindu Perera, Haider Ali-I, Raees Ahmed-I, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Muhammad Haider-I, Muhammad Zameer-I, Vikum Bandara Sanjaya, and Hafiz Almas.

AJH vs SVD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Farman Ali

Farman Ali looked in great touch in the last match. He bats in the top order and can get his team off to flying starts. Farman is the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Sagar Kalyan

Sagar Kalyan will be opening the innings for the Ajman Heroes. He can take the attack onto the bowlers from the very first ball. This makes him the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

Haider Ali-I

Haider Ali has the ability to play the role of an aggressor lower down the order. He can also be very useful with the ball in the middle overs. Ali is the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

Muzamil Qasim Khan

Muzamil Khan can bowl some economical overs in the middle overs. Besides being economical, he can also pick up wickets and help his team's cause. This makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

AJH vs SVD Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Haider Ali-I

Haider Ali-I can change the complexion of a match with both the bat and the ball. This makes him a brilliant choice for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Jeevan Gangadharan

Jeevan Gangadharan can be lethal with the ball in hand. He can also give some powerful finishes to his team while batting in the lower middle order. Gangadharan is one of the safest choices for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for AJH vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Farman Ali

Sagar Kalyan

Jeevan Gangadharan

Haider Ali-I

Muzamil Qasim Khan

AJH vs SVD match expert tips

Top-order batters from either side will be good picks for the match. The pitch will be good for batting and hence there is a chance that the batters will score high points.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more expert tips and suggestions, click here.

AJH vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: F Ali

Batters: S Kalyan, A Arif, W Hassan

All-rounders: H Ali-I, R Ahmed, M Saghir Khan, J Gangadharan

Bowlers: V Bandara Sanjaya, M Zameer-I, H Almas

AJH vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

