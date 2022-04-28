AJH vs VEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Match 26

Ajman Heroes will take on V Eleven in the 26th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday.

Following their last couple of losses, Ajman Heroes have already been knocked out of contention for the next round. They failed to chase a target of 117 in the previous match and will be hoping to end their campaign on a positive note.

V Eleven have won a couple of games and would love to book their berth in the playoffs with another win here. They chased down 108 in their last match and will be the favourites to succeed again.

AJH vs VEN Probable Playing 11 Today

AJH XI

Adnan ul Mulk Nawab (c), Sheridan Hadfield (wk), Adnan Arif, Wajahat Rasool, Sheldon Dcruz, Faizan Sheikh, Charith Nirmal, Ibtisham Sait, Nasir Aziz, Sanchit Sharma, Nav Pabreja

VEN XI

Fujail Farooqui (c), Mithun Dhakkan, Intizar Ali, MD Ahsan, Mehboob Ali, Mohammad Waseem, Mohammad Jamshaid, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Sameer, Salman Shahid (wk), Vibhor Shahi

Match Details

AJH vs VEN, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Match 26

Date and Time: April 28, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The wicket has more pace and bounce and the batters are expected to excel. The side winning the toss should look to bat first in order to get enough runs on the board. A score of 170 is expected to be par here.

Today’s AJH vs VEN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Shahid is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot. He will be expecting a big knock here after scoring 36 runs in the last two matches at a strike rate of 240.

Batters

V Shahi has been in tremendous form with the bat. He has amassed 52 runs in two matches at a strike rate close to 180.

A Arif has also scored 45 matches and is another player you must have in your Fantasy Team.

All-rounders

S Sharma is a fantastic all-rounder who can be influential with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scalped four wickets in two games at an average of 13. Sharma could prove to be a wise multiplier pick for your AJH vs VEN Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

A Sangwan will be leading the bowling unit for his side. He has scalped four wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in AJH vs VEN Dream11 prediction team

S Sharma (AJH) – 152 points

A Sangwan (AJH) – 140 points

I Ali (VEN) – 126 points

M Sameer (VEN) – 115 points

S Shahid (VEN) – 95 points

Important stats for AJH vs VEN Dream11 prediction team

S Sharma: 16 runs and 4 wickets

A Sangwan: 4 wickets

I Ali: 17 runs and 3 wickets

V Shahi: 52 runs

S Shahid: 36 runs

AJH vs VEN Dream11 Prediction Today

AJH vs VEN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Shahid, V Shahi, A Arif, S D’Cruz, S Sharma, W Rasool, M Waseem, N Aziz, A Sangwan, I Ali, M Sameer

Captain: S Sharma Vice-Captain: M Waseem

AJH vs VEN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Shahid, V Shahi, A Arif, S D’Cruz, S Sharma, M Waseem, N Aziz, A Sangwan, I Ali, M Sameer, M Ali

Captain: A Sangwan Vice-Captain: V Shahi

