AJM vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D20 2022, Match 3

Ajman (AJM) will take on Abu Dhabi (ABD) in the third match of the Emirates D20 2022 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Tuesday, 14 June.

Both Ajman and Abu Dhabi, who will start their Emirates D20 2022 journeys today, had forgettable campaigns last time around. While Ajman managed to win just one out of their 10 matches, Abu Dhabi failed to secure even a single victory, losing all 10 games.

AJM vs ABD Probable Playing 11 Today

AJM XI

Yasir Kaleem, Hameed Khan-I, Adnan ul Mulk, Sandeep-Singh, Dawood Ejaz, Shahnawaz Khan, Muhammad Amin Khan, Sultan Ahmad, Hazrat Luqman, Nav Pabreja, Syed Essam.

ABD XI

Mohammad Kamran Atta (wk), Sahil Sunil Hariani, Ali Abid, Fayyaz Ahmed, Osama Hassan-Shah, Attah Urrahim, Mazhar Bashir, Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Zia Mukhtar, Adnan Danish.

Match Details

AJM vs ABD, Emirates D20 2022, Match 3

Date and Time: 14th June, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy in Dubai is a decent one to bat on. Bowlers will have a hard time picking up wickets and controlling the flow of runs at the venue.

Today’s AJM vs ABD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Y Kaleem has scored more than 500 runs at an average of 40 in 20 T20 matches in his career.

Batter

A Abid is an excellent top-order batter who recently scored 46 runs at a strike rate of 184.6.

All-rounders

A Ur Rahim is a brilliant all-rounder who has scored 769 runs and taken 15 wickets in 27 T20s. He could prove to be a wonderful captaincy pick for your AJM vs ABD Dream11 fantasy team.

M Bashir has scored 363 runs in addition to picking up 12 wickets in 22 matches.

Bowlers

M Amin Khan is expected to be the frontline pace bowler for Ajman. He will be looking to pick up early wickets with the ball.

Top 5 best players to pick in AJM vs ABD Dream11 prediction team

A Urrahim (ABD)

S Khan (AJM)

A Abid (ABD)

Y Kaleem (AJM)

M Bashir (ABD)

Important stats for AJM vs ABD Dream11 prediction team

A Urrahim: 769 runs and 15 wickets in 27 T20s

S Khan: 175 runs and 2 wickets in 5 matches

A Abid: 832 runs and 17 wickets in 39 matches

Y Kaleem: 72 runs in 9 matches

M Bashir: 363 runs and 12 wickets in 22 matches

AJM vs ABD Dream11 Prediction Today (Emirates D20 2022)

AJM vs ABD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Emirates D20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Y Kaleem, A ul Mulk, A Abid, D Ejaz, H Khan, A Urrahim, M Bashir, S Khan, G Murtaza, M Amin Khan, M Uzair Khan.

Captain: A Urrahim. Vice-captain: Y Kaleem.

AJM vs ABD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Emirates D20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Y Kaleem, A ul Mulk, A Abid, H Khan, A Urrahim, M Bashir, N Aziz, S Khan, G Murtaza, H Luqman, M Amin Khan.

Captain: A Abid. Vice-captain: M Bashir.

