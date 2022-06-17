AJM vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Emirates D20, Match 11

Ajman (AJM) will take on Dubai (DUB) in the 11th match of the Emirates D20 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Friday.

Ajman have lost all three of their Emirates D20 matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. Dubai have also lost three in three and are currently placed just above their opponents in the standings.

AJM vs DUB Probable Playing 11 Today

AJM XI

Yasir Kaleem (C & WK), Sandeep Singh, Dawood Ejaz, Hameed Khan, Essam Muti ur Rab, Ansh Tandon, Nasir Aziz, Shahnawaz Khan, Sultan Ahmed, Hafeez ur Rehman, Luqman Hazrat.

DUB XI

Ronak Panoly (C), Rameez Shahzad, Shrey Sethi (WK), Harsh Bobade, Harshit Seth, Punya Mehra, Shamim Ali, Shival Bawa, Soorya Sathish, Ankur Sangwan, Muhammad Farooq.

Match Details

AJM vs DUB, Emirates D20, Match 11

Date and Time: 17th June 2022, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy is pretty much a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 156 runs.

Today’s AJM vs DUB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Yasir Kaleem: Kaleem is currently the leading run-scorer for Ajman in the Emirates D20 with 106 runs in three matches.

Batters

Rameez Shahzad: Shahzad has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Dubai. He has scored 80 runs, including his highest score of 30, in three matches.

Sandeep Singh: Sandeep hasn't performed as per the expectations in the Emirates D20, scoring only 55 runs in three matches. Nonetheless, he is a top-quality batter who could play a big knock today.

All-rounders

Nasir Aziz: Aziz has impressed everyone with his all-round performances this season, scoring 40 runs and also picking up five wickets in three outings.

Muhammad Farooq: Farooq is a quality all-rounder who can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball. He has scored 20 runs and claimed a wicket in three matches.

Bowlers

Sultan Ahmed: Ahmed is currently his side's leading wicket-taker with five scalps in three matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Harsh Bobade: Bobade has bowled pretty well in the last couple of matches, scalping three wickets and also scoring 11 runs. He is a quality player who can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in AJM vs DUB Dream11 prediction team

Nasir Aziz (AJM) - 203 points

Yasir Kaleem (AJM) - 191 points

Sultan Ahmed (AJM) - 191 points

Hafeez ur Rehman (AJM) - 163 points

Ankur Sangwan (DUB) - 120 points

Important Stats for AJM vs DUB Dream11 prediction team

Nasir Aziz: 40 runs and 5 wickets in 3 matches

Yasir Kaleem: 106 runs in 3 matches

Sultan Ahmed: 5 wickets in 3 matches

Ankur Sangwan: 12 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches

Rameez Shahzad: 80 runs in 3 matches

AJM vs DUB Dream11 Prediction Today (Emirates D20)

AJM vs DUB Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yasir Kaleem, Rameez Shahzad, Ronak Panoly, Sandeep Singh, Punya Mehra, Nasir Aziz, Harshit Seth, Muhammad Farooq, Sultan Ahmed, Ankur Sangwan, Hafeez ur Rehman.

Captain: Nasir Aziz. Vice-captain: Rameez Shahzad.

AJM vs DUB Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shrey Sethi, Rameez Shahzad, Ronak Panoly, Sandeep Singh, Nasir Aziz, Harshit Seth, Shahnawaz Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Ankur Sangwan, Hafeez ur Rehman, Harsh Bobade.

Captain: Ronak Panoly. Vice-captain: Shahnawaz Khan.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far