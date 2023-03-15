AL vs BU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League, Match 2

Abahani Limited (AL) will take on the Brothers Union (BU) in the second match of the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Thursday, March 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AL vs BU Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Both Albahani and Borthers Union will be playing their first matches of the tournament. They will look to win the match and start their campaign on a positive note.

AL vs BU Match Details, Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League

The second match of the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League will be played on March 16 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. The match is set to take place at 9.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AL vs BU, Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League, Match 2

Date and Time: March 16, 2023, 9.00 am IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

AL vs BU Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium generally favor batters. But as the match progresses, the pitch will slow down and the spinners will come into play.

AL vs BU probable playing XIs for today’s match

AL Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

AL Probable Playing XI

Litton Das, J Ali, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Hanuma Vihari, Najibullah Zadran, Dhananjaya de Silva, Mosaddek Hossain, M Saifuddin, A Sunny, A Swadhin, and K Islam Rabbi.

BU Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

BU Probable Playing XI

S Islam, M Abedin, M Ashraful, S Islam, R Al Mahmud, N Sheikh, S Gazi, R Uddin, A Hider, S Sajib, and M Khan.

AL vs BU Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Litton Das

Litton Das has been in fine form of late. He can be very explosive at the start of the innings and that makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Hanuma Vihari

The Indian middle-order batter can hold the innings tightly from one end. Hanuma Vihari has the temperament to play long innings and that makes him the best batter pick for this match.

All-rounder

Dhananjaya de Silva

The Sri Lankan all-rounder could be of great use to the team. Dhananjaya de Silva bats in the top-order and also bowls some valuable overs in the middle-phase. He is the best pick from the all-rounder category.

Bowler

A Hider

Hider could be lethal with the ball at any stage of the game. He is the best bet from the bowlers category for this match.

AL vs BU Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

Dhananjaya de Silva

A stable top-order batter and a more than useful bowler in the middle-overs, Dhananjaya de Silva looks like the safest bet as the captain or vice-captain of this match.

Hanuma Vihari

Hanuma Vihari is a more than useful batter in the top-order. He has the ability to bat long and provide solidity in the middle-order. Vihari looks like a very safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of this match.

Five Must-picks for AL vs BU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Hanuma Vihari

Dhananjaya de Silva

A Hider

Litton Das

Najibullah Zadran

AL vs BU match expert tips

The pitch will be good for batting, in the initial stages. As the match progresses, the spinners will be more dominant. So top-order batters and effective spinners will be very good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

AL vs BU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Litton Das

Batters: M Ashraful, Najibullah Zadran, Hanuma Vihari, Najmul Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, S Gazi, Mosaddek Hossain

Bowlers: A Sunny, S Sajib, A Hider

AL vs BU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Grand League

