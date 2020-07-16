ALM vs JKP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Gothenburg Match - July 16th, 2020

Almhult CC play their second game on the trot on Thursday as they take on Jonkoping CA in Match 17 of the ECS T10 Gothenburg 2020.

Almhult CC had a dreadful start to the campaign with two losses on the opening day. However, they have had some time to rethink their strategy as they look to make an epic comeback in this tournament.

They have their task cut out against a formidable Jonkoping CA side that is unbeaten in the competition after three games. While all the signs point towards an emphatic Jonkoping CA win, you can never expect things to go according to the script in T10 cricket.

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary

Squads to choose from

Almhult CC

Dinesh Adhikari, Vimal Palwankar, Rahul Ganju, Sidharth Rana, Sardar Sahak, Junaid Khan, Sabawoon Sherzad, Vikas Mittal, Arfat Tahir, Ranjan Samal, Ayaz Husain, Shakil Arshad, Raza Muradi, Imran Sabawoon, Sami Gujjar, Shiva Thever, Inderpal Singh, Dawood Aziz, Zaheer Qarebullah, Ankith Shah, Asif Meer, Abdul Sayed, Cameron Crowley, Sher Rahman, Afzal Ibrahimkhail and Hamayun Babakhan

Jonkoping CA

Bilal Munir, Babar Rehman, Muhammad Qasim, Naser Batcha, Samiullah Ibrahimkhil, Mustafa Zabihullah, Tariq Bashir, Talha Omer, Muhammad Ismail, Riaz Khan, Muhammad Tanveer, Noman Jan, Fahim Mandozai, Bhavya Patel, Sahargul Shirzad, Mansoor Afzal, Adil Javiad, Zabiullah Zadran and Sohail Zia

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Almhult CC

D Adhikari, V Palwankar, R Ganju, S Sahak, A Tahir, J Khan, I Sabawoon, Z Qarebullah, I Singh, A Shah and A Meer

Jonkoping CA

B Munir, T Basha, N Batcha, M Qasim, M Zabhiullah, N Jan, R Khan, M Ismail, M Tanveer, B Patel and S Shirzad.

Match Details

Match: Almhult CC vs Jonkoping CA

Date: 16th July 2020, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg, Gothenburg

Pitch Report

The pitch has played well so far with teams breaching the 100-run mark on a couple of occasions. In addition, the pacers have also enjoyed the conditions with some swing available early on. All in all, another even contest between bat and ball is expected, with 85 being par at this venue.

ECS T10 Gothenburg League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ALM vs JKP Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Ganju, B Munir, N Batcha, S Sahak, J Khan, R Khan, M Ismail, M Tanveer, A Meer, S Shirzad and A Shah

Captain: N Batcha, Vice-Captain: S Sahak

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Palwankar, B Munir, N Batcha, S Sahak, J Khan, R Khan, M Ismail, I Sabawoon, A Meer, S Shirzad and A Shah

Captain: N Batcha, Vice-Captain: S Shirzad