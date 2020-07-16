ALM vs LKP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Gothenburg Match - July 16th, 2020

In what seems like a potential mismatch on paper, Almhult CC and Linkoping CC lock horns in Match 16 of the ECS T10 Gothenburg League 2020.

Both teams have had contrasting campaigns so far. While Almhult have lost all their three games, Linkoping are unbeaten with a perfect record to their credit.

Linkoping CC are the clear favourites for this game with Saad Khan and Bhushan Patil looking in fine touch. However, Almhult cannot be taken lightly by Linkoping, who need a win to seal a place in the top four on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

Almhult CC

Dinesh Adhikari, Vimal Palwankar, Rahul Ganju, Sidharth Rana, Sardar Sahak, Junaid Khan, Sabawoon Sherzad, Vikas Mittal, Arfat Tahir, Ranjan Samal, Ayaz Husain, Shakil Arshad, Raza Muradi, Imran Sabawoon, Sami Gujjar, Shiva Thever, Inderpal Singh, Dawood Aziz, Zaheer Qarebullah, Ankith Shah, Asif Meer, Abdul Sayed, Cameron Crowley, Sher Rahman, Afzal Ibrahimkhail and Hamayun Babakhan

Linkoping CC

Adeel Ashgar, Bhushan Patil, Aamir Mushtaq, Saad Khan, Ankit Naik, Adeel Shah, Kishore Srinivas, Muhammad Moeez, Puneeth Ballakuraya, Muhammad Musab, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Atif, Rana Naveed, Imran Khan and Sibbir Siddique

Predicted Playing XIs

Almhult CC

D Adhikari, V Palwankar, R Ganju, S Sahak, A Tahir, J Khan, I Sabawoon, Z Qarebullah, I Singh, A Shah and A Meer

Linkoping CC

A Ashgar, B Patil, S Khan, A Naik, P Ballakurya, M Musab, M Moeez, I Khan, M Arshad, M Atif and S Siddiqu

Match Details

Match: Almhult CC vs Linkoping CC

Date: 16th July 2020, at 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg, Gothenburg

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous games, a decent pitch with loads of runs is on offer. While the spinners haven't got much turn off the surface, the slightly overcast conditions should provide extra help for the pacers. With the conditions unlikely to change much, both teams will ideally look to bat upon winning the toss.

