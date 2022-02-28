ALZ vs OEX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match 2

Alby Zalmi CF (ALZ) will take on Ostend Exiles (OEX) in the second match of the European Cricket League 2022 on Monday, February 28. The Cartama Oval in Cartama will host this contest.

Both teams are looking forward to playing their first match after a long break. So it remains to be seen which team hits the ground running on Monday.

ALZ vs OEX Probable Playing XIs

ALZ

Zabihullah Niazy (wk), Muhammad Saad Nawaz, Ziakhan Alozai, Samiallah Khalil, Shahed Ali, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Aman Khan Zahid, Mashal Khan, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Faseeh Tariq Choudhary.

OEX

Sultan Diwan-Ali (wk), Sulaiman Muhammad, Faisal Mehmood, Zoheeb Hussain, Ehsanullah Babar, Sohali Kalim, Omair Diwan Ali, Soheel Hussain, Amin Gul Shah, Hassan Ali, Aadil Diwan Ali..

Match Details

Match: Alby Zalmi CF vs Ostend Exiles, European Cricket League, 2022.

Date and Time: February 28, 2022; 03:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval Stadium, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval Stadium is well-balanced. Both bowlers and batters are expected to prosper on the surface. Anything over 110 runs could be a par score at the venue.

Today's ALZ vs OEX Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sultan Diwan Ali: He has been put in the wicketkeeper section despite being a good all-rounder. He has scored 76 runs, and has picked up 13 wickets in six games at an average of 16.31.

Batters

Sulaiman Muhammad: He is yet to make a mark with the bat, so he will look to do the same in this match. Muhammad has scored only 66 runs in three games, but averages 66.00.

All-rounders

Rahel Khan: He has been an excellent all-rounder for his team, and could be a key pick in your fantasy team. Khan has picked up 23 wickets, and has scored 237 runs in 15 games at an average of 18.23.

Bowlers

Qudratullah Mir Afzal: Afzal has picked up 11 wickets in 18 games at an average of 25.27. That makes him a must-have player in your fantasy team for this game.

Three best players to pick in ALZ vs OEX Dream11 prediction team

Ziakhan Alozai (ALZ).

Faisal Mehmood (OEX).

Azam Khalil (ALZ).

Key stats for ALZ vs OEX Dream11 prediction team

Faseeh Tariq Choudhary - 414 runs and 55 wickets in 62 games; batting average: 6.67.

Azam Khalil – 1803 runs and 115 wickets in 89 games; batting average: 20.25.

Ehsanullah Babar – 600 runs and 37 wickets in 45 games; batting average: 13.33.

ALZ vs OEX Dream11 Prediction

ALZ vs OEX Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sultan Diwan-Ali, Ziakhan Alozai, Sulaiman Muhammad, Faisal Mehmood, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Sohali Kalim, Soheel Hussain, Faseeh Tariq Choudhary, Qudratullah Mir Afzal.

Captain: Azam Khalil | Vice-captain: Sulaiman Muhammad.

ALZ vs OEX Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sultan Diwan-Ali, Muhammad Saad Nawaz, Sulaiman Muhammad, Faisal Mehmood, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Mashal Khan, Soheel Hussain, Ehsanullah Babar, Faseeh Tariq Choudhary, Qudratullah Mir Afzal.

Captain: Rahel Khan | Vice-captain: Muhammad Saad Nawaz.

